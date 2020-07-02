They want the Apple Watch to detect gestures by scanning your veins

The idea is that the sensors do not detect movement in all the veins in the arm, but only in some veins that are connected to the fingers.

Apple has patented a gesture recognition system by monitoring the user veins of an Apple Watch, which would allow its smartwatches to detect hand movements without the need to touch the device and thus interact with their functions.

Smartwatches nowadays generally depend on two sensors to detect gestures without contact: an accelerometer and/or a gyroscope. It is these sensors that detect when you bring the Apple Watch to your mouth, for example, to indicate a command to Siri, and it is these sensors that simply detect the movement of your arm to “wake up” or activate the clock screen.

But a new Apple patent, filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, is based on the possibility of detecting the movements of the fingers of the arm in which the Watch is being used by monitoring veins and flow blood in that part of the arm. The idea is that the sensors do not detect movement in all veins in the arm, but only in some veins that are connected to the fingers, which would allow greater control of the watch without contact and without having to use the voice to indicate commands to Siri, Gizmodo indicates.

The Apple Watch would use a new sensor included in the watch, and possibly some new sensors on the strap of the device, to detect finger movement. The watch’s operating system may include a list of predetermined gestures (such as clenching your fist, opening your hand fully, or moving certain fingers, among others) to perform certain actions.

Furthermore, this system could be quite useful to work in conjunction with an augmented reality device, such as the AR glasses that Apple is working on, according to rumors.