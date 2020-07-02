‘Trackmania’ is now available on Epic Games and UPlay

The game will work with an annual subscription system both in the Standard access that allows to create and compete in tracks created by users, and the Club access, which adds the social component and personalization.

Ubisoft has released the remake of Trackmania for PC at Epic Games and UPlay with one particularity: the game offers a free version with access to the entire game.

“Trackmania® Starter Access gives players free access to 25 exciting tracks from the official campaign and the player-made track experience on the Arcade Channel,” the official statement said. “Players will also be able to use top creative publishers and compete weekly in the League of Nations.”

The company promises quarterly updates to enjoy solo, online, or in local multiplayer to guarantee new content, in addition to the mentioned access to the tracks of other players.

Trackmania is an unconventional racing game in which even in the single-player mode it uses the games of other players to populate the tracks. The selected users have a level similar to that of the player, to allow a more effective progression.

The game will work with an annual subscription system both in the Standard access that allows to create and compete in tracks created by users, and the Club access, which adds the social component and personalization.

Download Trackmania at Epic Games or UPlay.