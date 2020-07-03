Amazon Studios Develops New Fallout TV Series

According to a Bethesda announcement , the project is currently under development and is being co-produced by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the co-creator of Westworld.

Bethesda has partnered with Amazon Studios and Kilter Films to create a new television series based on the Fallout universe.

The project will be in charge of the creators of Westworld

Other producers on the series include Athena Wickham with Kilter Films, Todd Howard, and James Altman.

“In the past decade, we have seen many ways to bring Fallout to the screen,” said Howard. “But it was clear from the moment I first spoke to Jonah and Lisa a few years ago that they and Kilter’s team were the ones who did it right.”

“We are huge fans of their work and we couldn’t be more excited to work with them and with Amazon Studios.”

The world of Fallout is one in which the future imagined by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through the nuclear war in 2077. The magic of Fallout’s world is the harshness of the wasteland versus the idea. Utopian of the previous generation of a better world through nuclear energy. It’s serious and rough-toned but peppered with ironic humorous moments and core B movie fantasies.

Fallout games have achieved record sales and received hundreds of awards, including dozens of Game of the Year awards, while its mobile game, Fallout Shelter, has been downloaded more than 170 million times.