Fortnite: the new skin of Captain America is now available

Fortnite adds a new joint collaboration with Marvel by including Captain America on the occasion of United States Independence Day.

Fortnite, Epic’s popular Battle Royale game , has added its latest celebrity skin, and this one is for none other than Marvel’s Captain America . The Captain America Super Soldier skin is now available to purchase in-game, just in time for the July 4 holiday.

This is just the latest US-themed Fortnite update as fireworks have started popping up around Lazy Lake. They appear to be tied to a Captain America-themed challenge that will be released soon.

Fortnite is so popular that it unites Marvel and DC. Prior to this, Epic announced that a Jason Momoa Aquaman mask will be coming to the game later this season – this is how to unlock the outfit. In an earlier season, Fortnite welcomed a different Marvel character, Deadpool.