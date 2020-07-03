Sol Divide: Sword of Darkness is coming to PC on July 20

Sol Divide: Sword of Darkness will be the ninth in a series of shoot ’em up titles developed by Psikyo for PC.
City Connection will release the shooting game Sol Divide: Sword of Darkness for PC via Steam, released in 1997, released by Psikyo on July 20, the company announced. It will support English and Japanese language options.
Sol Divide: Sword of Darkness will be the ninth in a series of shoot ’em up titles developed by Psikyo for PC. The first was Strikers 1945 on April 30, followed by Gunbird on May 11, Samurai Aces on May 20, Strikers 1945 II on May 29, Gunbird 2 on June 10, Tengai on June 22, and Strikers 1945 III on June 30, and will soon be joining Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon on July 13.
Play with the following characters
- Dark Knight “Vorg”
Single command: Slash> Slash> Slash upward> Slash
Unique spell: Nightmare
- Wing Lancer “Kashon”
Single command: Slash> Slash> Slash downward> Slash
Single spell: Phoenix
- Great Wizard “Tyora”
Single command: Slash> Slash> Slash to right> Slash
Single spell: Sammon