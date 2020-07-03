Spotify launches a premium plan for couples

It is a plan for couples who do not have the same musical tastes, so each one enjoys their music. One plan, two premium accounts.

Spotify is making it easier for couples living together to divide the cost of a premium membership while merging their taste in music. The company is unveiling its new subscription offering, Premium Duo, which costs $ 12.99 a month and allows two people who live in the same location to share a plan while maintaining their own accounts.

With Premium Duo, Spotify will also create a special Duo Mix playlist that will be updated regularly and will incorporate music that both people like. The idea is that Spotify knows what you and your partner like individually, so your software will design a playlist that you can put in the house that is attractive to both of you. Listeners can switch between a relaxed or upbeat playlist.

Existing individual Premium members can upgrade to Premium Duo at any time, and doing so will not erase your listening history or account preferences. A family plan membership is $ 2 more than Duo and supports up to six accounts. That plan also comes with a special Family Mix playlist that promises the same as Duo Mix, except it explains the preferences of the entire family. Single-Premium membership costs $9.99.

Spotify is clearly trying to design a premium plan for each and every stage of life. It offers student discounts, a kids app that’s available through the family plan, and now a couples plan. Recurring subscription revenue is especially important to Spotify during the COVID-19 pandemic because advertisers are tightening their budgets. The company said in its most recent earnings report that its ad-supported revenue fell short of its forecast, and as a result, lowered its revenue guidance for the year.

As such, an attempt has been made to make Premium a more attractive option through features available only to subscribers. Premium users can share DJ tasks with anyone in their immediate vicinity and hide songs from playlists, for example. In the past, it also offered free Hulu and a Google Home Mini to Premium members. With more plans and more features, Spotify hopes that everyone will eventually become Premium subscribers.