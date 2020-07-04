Horizon Zero Dawn is coming in August for PC

Its launch for PC is confirmed for Steam and the Epic Games Store
Guerrilla Games has confirmed the release date of Horizon Zero Dawn for PC, reaching the digital stores of Steam and Epic Games.
Originally Horizon Zero Dawn was exclusive to PlayStation, but now with its version “Horizon Zero Dawn Edition” new features will be introduced to the game, ranging from graphic improvements to a benchmarking tool.
Several fans of the game expected this version, not only for the possibility of playing it on PC but also for the visual improvements that will be included in this new format.
These are the contents of the Complete Edition of Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC:
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Frozen Wilds
- Ranger Outfit Storm Carja and Bow Mighty Carja
- Carja Merchant Pack
- Banuk Pioneer Costume and Banuk Sacrifice Bow
- Bank travel pack
- Guardian Pack Nora
The minimum and recommended requirements for the PC version of Horizon: Zero Dawn has also been detailed:
Minimum requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz
- Memory: 8 GB of RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 100 GB
Recommended requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz
- Memory: 16 GB of RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 100 GB