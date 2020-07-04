Horizon Zero Dawn is coming in August for PC

Its launch for PC is confirmed for Steam and the Epic Games Store

Guerrilla Games has confirmed the release date of Horizon Zero Dawn for PC, reaching the digital stores of Steam and Epic Games.

Originally Horizon Zero Dawn was exclusive to PlayStation, but now with its version “Horizon Zero Dawn Edition” new features will be introduced to the game, ranging from graphic improvements to a benchmarking tool.

Several fans of the game expected this version, not only for the possibility of playing it on PC but also for the visual improvements that will be included in this new format.

These are the contents of the Complete Edition of Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC:

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Frozen Wilds

Ranger Outfit Storm Carja and Bow Mighty Carja

Carja Merchant Pack

Banuk Pioneer Costume and Banuk Sacrifice Bow

Bank travel pack

Guardian Pack Nora

The minimum and recommended requirements for the PC version of Horizon: Zero Dawn has also been detailed:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB

