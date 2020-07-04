SINoAlice, is now available for iOS and Android

Hyper Scape introduces a new mechanic to help it stand out in a crowded space

The new game by Drakengard and Yoko Taro, the director of Nier Automata, has released SinoAlice, a fantasy RPG for mobile devices, which is now available in the Google Play Store and App Store. Combining the dark construction of the world of Taro with classic fantasy characters, SinoAlice reaches the world after its launch three years ago in Japan.

SinoAlice can be played alone or cooperatively and features hundreds of different weapons and characters, including Alice from Lewis Carroll’s classic stories, as well as Little Red Riding Hood and even Princess Kaguya. The role-playing game uses an intense combat system and is backed with music from frequent Taro collaborator Keiichi Okabe, who also made the music for Nier and Nier: Automata

Before launch, over two million players pre-registered for SinoAlice on Google Play and the App Store. Those who previously registered get various rewards, including special weapons, currency, and upgrade items. There are also daily login rewards that will be distributed for the first 10 days after launch.

Taro is currently involved with the mobile game Nier: Reincarnation. A remastered version of the Nier, which will also arrive for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and maintaining the rarity for which the series is known, will be named Nier Replicant Ver. 1.22474487139.