Square Enix unveils ‘The Worlds End With You’ anime trailer

Square Enix has shared the first trailer for The World Ends With You anime.

During Anime Expo Lite the company made a special presentation of The World Ends With You: The Animation, which has stood out for its 3DCG animation and will have the support of the entire team behind the original video game, including Tetsuya Nomura.

Check out the first trailer and synopsis for The World Ends With You: The Animation below:

Synopsis:

The main character Neku wakes up in the middle of a busy Shibuya intersection without realizing how he got there. It is on an alternate plane of existence called Underground.

Unknowingly forced to participate in the Reapers’ Game, Neku must associate with Shiki, a teenage player he meets.

Neku must fight to survive by completing assigned missions and defeating creatures named Noise. In doing so, he will face the Reapers Game along with the truth buried deep in his memory.