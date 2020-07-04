Ubisoft Unveils New Trailer About Its ‘Ubisoft Forward’ Online Event

Dated July 12, so in a few days, the projects the industry’s most successful studios are working on will be unveiled.

After the cancellation of E3 2020, video game development companies have looked for alternatives to announce the news of the industry.

Digital events have been one of the best options to promote new titles in video games. Ubisoft has presented its proposal ‘Ubisoft Forward’ , an event in which they will present their new AAA games in the style of what their E3 presentation would have been.

Some of the games already confirmed are: ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ and ‘Hyper Scape’, but presumably there are unannounced games within the event and one of them is ‘Far Cry 6’, the new installment of the saga that According to rumors, he could count on the participation of actor Giancarlo Esposito.

As one of the great brands in the industry and with great AAA games. They had previously announced that they had a few high-budget games unannounced for the remainder of the fiscal year, so the ‘Ubisoft Forward’ is a good place to announce any of them.

It is very likely that we will have new gameplay of ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’, a title that will have more RPG-style elements than previous installments that will allow us to manage the progress of our town as we progress through history.

You will be able to watch the Ubisoft Forward trailer on July 12, 2020, digitally.