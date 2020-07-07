Dark Souls: This mod allows you to use firearms

You can use it from an AK, Thompson SMG, Sniper, MP5, and the Resident Evil shotgun.

The Dark Souls saga is popularly known for its difficulty, not everyone has the patience and the ability to persevere in this cruel universe. However, some elements within the game allow us to a breakthrough in this dark adventure, such as a very powerful weapon.

PC gamers can access dozens of tools that console gamers don’t, and among them is a mod that adds pistols and submachine guns to this complicated experience.

Mods allow you to implement all kinds of visual and technical changes within the game. As is the case with Modern Firearm, designed by the user Forsakensilver which allows using modern weapons in Dark Souls III.

You can use it from an AK, Thompson SMG, Sniper, MP5, and the Resident Evil shotgun. Although the use of modern weapons takes away all the fun, the challenge, and the difficulty of facing a challenge, you can use this mod to get some laughs among your friends.

The use of mods in Dark Souls III change makes it difficult, the enemies are easily eliminated so we recommend the use for fun and to avoid complicated situations.