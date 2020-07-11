Amazon banned its employees from having TikTok on their phones

Amazon said that due to “security risks, the TikTok app is no longer allowed on mobile devices that access Amazon email.”

Amazon sent an email to its employees asking them to delete the Tiktok social network, later confirming that this action would be a mistake by the same company.

“This morning’s email to some of our employees was sent by mistake,” said an Amazon spokesperson. “There are no changes to our policies at this time regarding TikTok.”

In the message sent to employees on Friday morning, Amazon said that due to “security risks, the TikTok app is no longer allowed on mobile devices that access Amazon email.”

Access to the TikTok from the company’s laptops was allowed, according to the email, but mobile devices will be cut off from Amazon email unless the app is removed.

Amazon seeks to warn its TikTok employees as a possible security risk after US politicians claimed the app could undermine national security due to its ties to China. Cybersecurity experts have been more cautious about that assessment.

ByteDance is the company that owns TikTik, which does not operate in China and functions as an independent subsidiary. TikTok has struggled to establish that distinction, recently appointing a US CEO, noting that its servers are located in the United States and are not subject to Chinese law.

On Friday, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) warned campaigns, committees, and party groups in states to take additional security precautions when using TikTok. In an email obtained by CNN, the DNC security team wrote: “We continue to advise campaign staff to refrain from using TikTok on personal devices. If you are using TikTok for campaign work, we recommend that you use a separate phone and account. ”

The DNC suggested that the campaigns in a memorandum in December not use TikTok, citing concerns about the “Chinese ties to the app and potentially sending data to the Chinese government.”

TikTok has become one of the most popular social media applications worldwide, reaching around 165 million downloads in the United States, it has also served as a platform that has viralized all kinds of memes, political satire, and activism.