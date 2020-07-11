The creators of Superhot are giving away millions of free copies of ‘Mind Control Delete’

If you buy the non-VR version of the original, you will get the sequel for free

Superhot’s developer studio is giving away the sequel, “SuperHot: Mind Control Delete,” which premiered on Steam in 2017. The creators want to reward buyers of the original with a free copy. That means up to 2 million people are eligible to receive the expansion without paying for it, the study says.

All you need to do is buy Superhot, or if you have already purchased the game, on one of the major supported platforms and the expansion will automatically be added to your library. It is important to note that this is for the non-VR version of the game, as the VR version for Oculus Rift and other platforms is a separate title. Right now, Superhot is 60 percent off on the Microsoft Store, Steam, and Xbox. The game typically costs $ 24.99, and it’s still available for the full price on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo Switch. (Switch is not among the supported platforms for the promotion.)

MORE story. MORE power. MORE SUPERHOT. The fruit of three years of development,

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE is coming out July 16th. Free for some, discounted for others. Click for details.https://t.co/vYUIeA1R7F #MindControlDelete pic.twitter.com/U4K3N8OwJj — SUPERHOT (@SUPERHOTTHEGAME) July 9, 2020

Anyone who pays for the game via Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Epic Games Store, Origin, or GOG will be eligible for the free copy of the expansion. But the deal applies only to people who bought the game and not to those who received it for free through a bundle, sale, or other promotion like PlayStation Plus or Xbox’s Games With Gold. Those who received the free game as part of the Epic winter break giveaway get a big discount, the study says. Here are some helpful FAQs detailing the requirements and how you will be able to claim the free copy (in most cases, Superhot Team says it will only be added to your library).