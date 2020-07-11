The creators of Superhot are giving away millions of free copies of ‘Mind Control Delete’

If you buy the non-VR version of the original, you will get the sequel for free
All you need to do is buy Superhot, or if you have already purchased the game, on one of the major supported platforms and the expansion will automatically be added to your library. It is important to note that this is for the non-VR version of the game, as the VR version for Oculus Rift and other platforms is a separate title. Right now, Superhot is 60 percent off on the Microsoft Store, Steam, and Xbox. The game typically costs $ 24.99, and it’s still available for the full price on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo Switch. (Switch is not among the supported platforms for the promotion.)
MORE story. MORE power. MORE SUPERHOT.
The fruit of three years of development,
SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE is coming out July 16th.
Free for some, discounted for others. Click for details.https://t.co/vYUIeA1R7F #MindControlDelete pic.twitter.com/U4K3N8OwJj
— SUPERHOT (@SUPERHOTTHEGAME) July 9, 2020