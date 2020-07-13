Five smartphone accessories you should always have in your car

You can choose chargers with dual USB port, with an LED indicator that notifies you if charging is happening correctly. Just connect the cable to the phone, and you’re done. Some models deliver the bonus of fast battery recharge offer, which can be something very welcome for those who use the smartphone’s GPS for long trips.

Smartphone support for cars

USB cables and adapters

You never have enough USB cables and adapters, so it’s best to have these items wherever you are. Consider purchasing USB Type-C cables with transfer speeds of 480 Mbps and 2.4A power. It may also be a good idea to buy kits with several adapters for different types of ports (USB-C, USB-A, microUSB, etc.).

External battery

You can even charge your smartphone with the car charger, but it is important to have a plan B if you are away from home or the office for a long time. And one of the best options is to have an external battery in the glove compartment of the car.

The ideal is to have an external battery with at least 10,000 mAh, but products with less capacity can help you get out of trouble (at least 5,000 mAh, which guarantees a full recharge). Prioritize fast chargers, and the manufacturers themselves offer their solutions.

Additional headphones

It never hurts to have a headset with you to keep listening to your favorite music when you arrive at your destination. Options abound and cater for all tastes and budgets.

Bluetooth True Wireless headphones are in fashion, and offer greater freedom for those who like to exercise. However, most of them deliver a more limited battery life. Therefore, it is worth considering having a headset with cable as plan B (I do it myself).

Conclusion

The idea of ​​this post is that you always have an accessory kit that adapts to your needs. The kit items can be enlarged according to the user’s objectives. The examples given in this post can be a way to start somewhere, as a reference for you to design your personalized emergency kit.