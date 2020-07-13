Five smartphone accessories you should always have in your car

Your office has all the accessories your smartphone needs, but just leave it to forget about half of those things. To solve this problem, you can create a kit of commonly used accessories for when you need to move somewhere.
To help you with this task, this post presents the accessories considered essential for your smartphone, if you spend a lot of time away from home moving around in the car. This kit is the embodiment of the legendary phrase “better to be safe than sorry”, and can get you out of a lot of trouble.
USB car charger
Essential to better enjoy travel time in a car. They are available according to the smartphone’s brand and the features you want.
You can choose chargers with dual USB port, with an LED indicator that notifies you if charging is happening correctly. Just connect the cable to the phone, and you’re done. Some models deliver the bonus of fast battery recharge offer, which can be something very welcome for those who use the smartphone’s GPS for long trips.
Smartphone support for cars
USB cables and adapters
You never have enough USB cables and adapters, so it’s best to have these items wherever you are. Consider purchasing USB Type-C cables with transfer speeds of 480 Mbps and 2.4A power. It may also be a good idea to buy kits with several adapters for different types of ports (USB-C, USB-A, microUSB, etc.).
External battery
You can even charge your smartphone with the car charger, but it is important to have a plan B if you are away from home or the office for a long time. And one of the best options is to have an external battery in the glove compartment of the car.
The ideal is to have an external battery with at least 10,000 mAh, but products with less capacity can help you get out of trouble (at least 5,000 mAh, which guarantees a full recharge). Prioritize fast chargers, and the manufacturers themselves offer their solutions.
Additional headphones
It never hurts to have a headset with you to keep listening to your favorite music when you arrive at your destination. Options abound and cater for all tastes and budgets.
Bluetooth True Wireless headphones are in fashion, and offer greater freedom for those who like to exercise. However, most of them deliver a more limited battery life. Therefore, it is worth considering having a headset with cable as plan B (I do it myself).
Conclusion
The idea of this post is that you always have an accessory kit that adapts to your needs. The kit items can be enlarged according to the user’s objectives. The examples given in this post can be a way to start somewhere, as a reference for you to design your personalized emergency kit.