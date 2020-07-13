Seven tricks for checking email in Gmail

Gmail is a must-have app for Android users (and internet users in general), and many users need to find the email within it every day. Well, there are practical ways to find e-mails more quickly than your competitors, and we will show at least seven of these ways in this post.

Search for an email between two dates

The feature is native to Gmail, and can be activated through simple commands in the platform search engine:

Filter emails before: older_than: days (d), months (m) or years (y)

Filter emails after: newer_than: days (d), months (m) or years (y)

Filter emails before of a date: before: date in the month / day / year format

Filter emails before: older: date in the year / month / day format

Filter emails after a date: after: date in the year / month / day format

Filter and emails after: newer: date in month / day / year format

If we replace the variables with the search term we want to insert, the queries will be as follows:

Before: older_than: 4d (before four days).

Then: newer_than: 5y (after five years).

Before: before: 12/03/2018 (before 12 March 2018).

Before: older: 2009/09/12 (before October 12, 2009)

After: after: 2013/07/21 (after July 21, 2013)

After: 03/03/2015 (after March 3 2015).

Search for emails by message subject

Searches for the subject or header of the message received by another contact. The command in question is:

subject: word

If we want to concatenate different words, use another command:

subject: (word1 word2 word3 …)

Locate emails that exceed a certain number of megabytes

It is very useful when we receive an attachment in an email. Here, we can use three commands depending on the search criteria:

E-mails smaller than: smaller: sizeembytes

E-mails larger than: larger: sizeembytes

E-mails equal to or greater than: size: sizeembytes

The actual format of the commands, in practice:

E-mails smaller than: smaller: 41M (smaller than 41 MB).

E-mails larger than: larger: 15M (greater than 15 MB).

E-mails equal to or greater than: size: 90M (equal to or greater than 90 MB).

Find emails with attached documents and files

You can use various commands that allow you to find attached files in emails that belong to the Google office suite (Google Docs, Google Sheets, etc.).

Filter emails with Google Drive files: has: drive

Filter emails with spreadsheet files: has: spreadsheet

Filter emails with presentation files: has: presentation

Filter emails with Google documents: has: document

To filter emails by file extensions, we can use other commands, such as:

filename: file extension

Or:

filename: filename

For example:

filename: mp4

filename: coverguitar

And to see only emails with files attached and in any format and name, we can use the command below:

has: attachment

Search emails with YouTube videos attached

You can do this with the command below:

has: youtube

A list will automatically appear with all emails that have a YouTube link to a video or channel.

Use search commands to find an email

It is the best way to exclude search results that do not interest us. Just use a chain of commands with text and symbols:

command1 OR command2

Or:

{command1 command2}

To filter emails from two or more senders at a time, use the following commands:

from: marta OR from: estela

{from: marta from: estela}

The same happens with the other search commands compatible with Gmail. For example, to filter emails with two different dates, use the command below:

{older: 2009/09/12 after: 2013/07/21}

older: 2009/09/12 OR after: 2013/07/21

The best command to find an email in Gmail is …

If the previous commands did not help much, use this last command, which is used to filter emails according to the words written in the message, but in an approximate way. The command is as follows:

word1 AROUND number of characters word2

The command filters all emails that have the first word on one side and the second word separated from the first with the approximate number of characters that we indicate in the command. In practice, it looks like this:

Paulo AROUND 20 anniversary

The command displays all emails with the word Paul and birthday in an approximate range of 20 characters. For example:

“Hello, Paulo. Remember that the birthday party is at 6pm at my house. Don’t forget to bring a drink. ”