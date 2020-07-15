Avengers Endgame: Someone Recreated His Epic Final Battle In 16 Bit

Have you ever imagined enjoying the epic final battle of Avengers: Endgame in 16 bits? Someone has made it possible and it is beautiful.
It would be inconceivable to deny that the final scene of Avengers: Endgame is one of the most epic in the history of comic book cinema.
The final scene of the film that concluded the Infinity Saga, appealed to the nostalgia of all the fans who followed the path of their favorite superheroes within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
It was an impressive love and nostalgia letter for those who were aware of all the stories since 2008 with the premiere of Iron Man.
But, if that wasn’t nostalgia enough, YouTube channel Mr. Sunday Movies has shared an amazing 16-bit reenactment of the final battle for Avengers: Endgame.
As if it were a true retro video game from Super Nintendo, the creators of this channel recreated the final scene, one of the most prominent in superhero cinema.
If you are a lover of cinema, especially geek entertainment, then follow the Mr. Sunday Movies channel, which aims to show a much deeper perspective on the seventh art.