Avengers Endgame: Someone Recreated His Epic Final Battle In 16 Bit

Have you ever imagined enjoying the epic final battle of Avengers: Endgame in 16 bits? Someone has made it possible and it is beautiful.

It would be inconceivable to deny that the final scene of Avengers: Endgame is one of the most epic in the history of comic book cinema.

The final scene of the film that concluded the Infinity Saga, appealed to the nostalgia of all the fans who followed the path of their favorite superheroes within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was an impressive love and nostalgia letter for those who were aware of all the stories since 2008 with the premiere of Iron Man.

But, if that wasn’t nostalgia enough, YouTube channel Mr. Sunday Movies has shared an amazing 16-bit reenactment of the final battle for Avengers: Endgame.

As if it were a true retro video game from Super Nintendo, the creators of this channel recreated the final scene, one of the most prominent in superhero cinema.

In addition to the battle, this recreation does not forget Tony Stark’s heartwarming funeral. Everyone, absolutely everyone, is here. Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Hulk, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Scarlette Witch, and many more. Also, the scene culminates in the Tony Stark episode. But not only that, but the recreation offers a surprise ending and a behind-the-scenes approach. It is material that you cannot miss if you are a follower of the Marvel movies, Unocero says. Although some scenes are missing in the sequence, the most important and remembered moments are there. Nothing like watching Thanos fall in 16 bits. Related Post: Culture.- Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) is passed to DC comics If you can no longer cope with the excitement, then check out the following video: