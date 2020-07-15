Google Stadia adds these 20 titles to its games library

In recent months, Stadia, Google’s video game platform, has launched several initiatives aimed at getting more people to join its ranks.

Among these are a free version of the service and the possibility of running the app on virtually any phone that supports it, even those that are not part of the official list of compatible devices shared by Google.

In that order of ideas, this July 14 a new edition of Stadia Connect -its version of Nintendo Direct- took place in which the most important aspect was the announcement of 20 titles that will be added to the games library.

There are titles that we already know, such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice or Hitman 2 from 2018, but the surprise was that of those 20 games, five will be exclusive to Stadia.

Of those five games, there is the only certainty about Outcasters, which is the latest from Splash Damage (the same from Gears Tactics) and Orcs Must Die! 3, which comes from Robot Entertainment, indicates Unocero.

About the other three games, it is only known that behind them are the Harmonix studios (the same from Rock Band), Uppercut Games, and Supermassive Games (who a few years ago gave us that gem of horror that is Until Dawn).