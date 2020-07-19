Pac-Man Fun Facts

The first and only Pac-Man world championship was held in 2007 in New York, the winner was the Mexican Daniel Borrego.

Pac-Man is one of the most iconic, successful, and popular video games and for decades, all kinds of players have enjoyed devouring dots, the Pac-Dots, with a yellow ball with a mouth, Pac-Man, while escaping from their enemies, the ghosts.

Over time its popularity has not stopped growing, so some of the curiosities linked to the game have been revealed.

Pac-Man was developed in a year and a half

In 1977 Toru Iwatani started working at Namco, a game development company. At 22 years old, he led a small team that developed the video game in a year and a half. On May 22, 1980, it was released to the public in Japan in game rooms, very popular in the ’80s. Soon after, it expanded by all the world.

The creator was inspired by a pizza to create the character

The creator of the famous game has said that the inspiration for the main character came when he was eating a piece of pizza and saw the shape that remained on the plate, according to the creator, which image helped him transform the Japanese square character of the word Kuchi, which means “mouth”.

The original name was Puckman

The game’s first name was Puckman. In Japanese, “paku” means chewing. However, when the game was released in the United States, the name was changed to prevent people from changing the “p” to the “f” to make it a bad word in English.

Pac-Man was created to appeal to the female audience