Dragon Ball reveals the shape of the super Saiyan 4

Dragon Ball GT is the least favorite title of fans of the franchise unlike Dragon Ball Z or its original version, it maintains really memorable elements, such as its incredible opening or the amazing transformation of Super Saiyan 4.

The history of Dragon Ball GT continues with what happened in Dragon Ball Z, and although it had the participation of Akira Toriyama, it is not considered as canonical but rather a spin-off or an alternate universe. In this way, the story after Dragon Ball Z continues with its most recent adaptation, Dragon Ball Super and the tournament of power.

An anime for GT lovers was recently released, titled “Dragon Ball Heroes”, is promotional that rescues elements of this adaptation and that would not take place in its original version as the Super Saiyan 4.

SDBH: BM3 Key Visual reveals New Janemba, Limit Breaker SSJ4 Goku & Limit Breaker SSJ4 Vegeta (I suppose).

Toei Animation shared a promo for the show via Twitter, revealing the new transformation to come.

This new Super Dragon Ball Heroes art, promoting the Big Bang Mission 3 arc, shows Goku and Vegeta Xeno – from an alternate timeline and now members of the Time Patrol – transformed into SSJ4, though their appearance looks different from that we were used to.

The new form is called “SSJ4 Limit Breaker”, which by the title, we understand that exceeds the limits of this transformation.

The element to highlight is the red hair that both now possess since, in Dragon Ball GT, the only red-haired SSJ4 was Gogeta, the fusion between Goku and Vegeta resulting from the Dance of the Fusion. Its aura is also the same color, similar to that of the SSJ4 Full Power. But if you look closely at both figures, you will notice a purple aura enveloping both silhouettes and this would be the characteristic detail of the Limit Breaker shape.