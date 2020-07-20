EA is working to change the name of the Washington NFL team to Madden NFL 21

Following the Redskins’ decision to change its name and logo earlier this week

Electronic Arts have decided to remove all references to the Washington Redskins name and logo from their upcoming Madden NFL 21 game to be released next month. The move follows the team’s landmark leadership decision earlier this week to rename the Redskins and revise their brand in response to years of protests and criticism from activists and corporate sponsors over their racist history. News of EA’s plans to update Madden for release on August 25 was first reported by Kotaku on Friday .

“We are pleased to see Washington’s decision to change the name and visual identity of its team,” an EA spokesperson confirmed to The Verge. “We are working quickly to update Madden NFL 21 to introduce a generic Washington team, while we wait for the last word on the updated team name and logo design.” The update that removes all Redskins references will be ready for release, but will require players who purchase the game on disk to go online to download and install it as the game is in the “final stages of preparation before Shipping”.

“Name and logo changes will be made via title updates that will be automatically downloaded. The first changes will be available to our EA Access players and will include audio/commentary updates; motion graphics and presentation updates; stadium art, environments, public equipment, and signage updates; and uniform updates, “adds the EA spokesperson.” Players may continue to see some outdated references to Washington in other areas of the game at launch, but we are committed to removing them from the game in updates to additional titles to be released shortly after launch. “