After four months of relationship Demi Lovato is engaged

The first rumors that the singer and the actor Max Ehrich had got closer got around in March. A little later you saw in the video by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande for the song “Stuck With U” how the two kissed. Since then, the couple has made no secret of their relationship.

However, the 27-year-old and her two-year-old Herzblatt don’t just hover on cloud nine. Apparently you are already sure that you have found your partner for life in each other. So Lovato announced on her Instagram page the engagement to Ehrich.

“Little partner”

Several snapshots posted by the pop star testify to the romantic moment. You can see Lovato and Ehrich on the beach. They hug and kiss, sometimes in color, sometimes in black and white. Of course, a close-up of the ring with which he waited for her should not be missing. The clunker is emblazoned on the ring finger of her left hand.

“When I was a little kid, my father used to call me his ‘little partner’ – something that would probably have sounded strange without his southern cowboy accent. But for me, it made total sense. And now this saying makes sense again total sense, but now I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner, “Lovato writes to her post.

Numerous well-wishers

Lovato also wrote an emotional declaration of love to Ehrich. “The moment I met you, I knew I loved you. I can’t describe it to anyone who hasn’t experienced it myself,” she explains. She had never felt so unconditionally loved by anyone in her life. “I am honored to be in a marriage with you,” said Lovato. She couldn’t wait to start a family and live with him. “I will love you forever, my baby,” she is sure.

The congratulations of other celebrities were not long in coming. From Paris Hilton to Lewis Hamilton to Avril Lavigne, Christina Aguilera, and Sara Sampaio – the number of well-wishers was extremely long after a very short time.