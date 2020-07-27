New player to Hearthstone? Learn 4 Things about this Game Play

Are you a new player to Hearthstone and looking for a few tips to understand the game better? Or perhaps you just want to know a little about the top hearthstone decks? Well, look no more! In this article, we present to you four things that all hearthstone players need to know including the best decks in the game.

1) Top Hearthstone Decks

Some decks in hearthstone are superior to others. Using those decks, you can easily climb up the ladder and raise your ranks. Some of them have been listed below:

Control Warrior- Control warrior belongs to the archetype control. This deck mainly focuses on removing everything on the opponent's board. However, the final blow given to the opponent that leads you to victory is using strong minions during the final end of the game.

Zoolock- It is an aggro deck which is further classified as warlock zoolock deck. Zoolock uses the strategy of pressurizing your opponent by handing out lots of cheap minions and buffs on board. Another important thing that a player should keep in mind when playing Zoolock is to trade efficiently and wherever required. These qualities make Zoolock one of the top decks.

2) Hero

Hearthstone comes with multiple types of heroes to choose from. Each hero is special in its own way and comes with its own class of cards. Each hero has its own strengths and weaknesses. You have the freedom to choose which strength is more important for you and which isn’t. Based on this you can decide your hero. Heroes are unlocked as you further progress in the game. The different types of heroes are listed below:

Demon Hunter

Druid

Hunter

Mage

Paladin

Priest

Rogue

Shaman

Warlock

Warrior

3) Cards

Cards are the main component of Hearthstone. A player plays his game by putting out cards on board. These cards are divided into 4 types: minion cards, spell cards, weapon cards and hero cards. Using these cards wisely, you can defeat your opponent and win.

4) Minions

Minions are a hero’s soldier on the battlefield. They fight for their hero. There are different types of minions which you can put on your board whenever you wish to. Listed below are the different types of minions:

General

Beasts

Demons

Mechs

Murlocks

Pirates

Dragons

Totems

These were some important things that you need to know about Hearthstone when you start playing it.