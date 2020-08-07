17 Celebrities Who Hold Dual Citizenships

You might be stunned to figure out these superstars hold citizenship in 2 nations.

While several stars, artists and also versions have actually concerned the United States in search of popularity, they make certain not to neglect their origins. An unexpected variety of superstars have actually taken the American citizenship examination while preserving their person condition in their residence nations.

Other superstars, like Tom Hanks and also Rita Wilson, might not have actually been birthed abroad however have actually obtained honorary citizenship from nations where their family members came from.

Tom, Rita and also their whole family members were lately given Greek citizenship, as they invest several of their year onAntiparos The family members’s Greek origins can be mapped back via Rita’s mom Dorothea, which she lately shared on an episode of “Who Do You Think You Are?”

“Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, ‘happy year!’). Hanx,” Tom created on his Twitter in very early 2020.

Then in July, Tom and also Rita postured along with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as they commemorated their citizenship.

Find out what various other superstars are likewise double people!

1. Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron was birthed in South Africa and also relocated to the United States to seek acting at the age of19 In 2008, she took her citizenship examination to end up being a twin person.

“I’ve constantly wished to be [a citizen], they simply really did not wish to take me. It’s rather a procedure. You need to strive, you recognize, examine up. Then lastly I was accepted and also you need to go in and also do a meeting. You need to recognize your things,” Charlize informed David Letterman (through CBS). Related Post: Networks against Bad Bunny by the song macho where humiliates Lady Gaga

2. Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt was birthed in England and also ended up being a twin person with the United States in2015 She later on claimed her sensations concerning the scenario were “complicated.”

“Do I really feel fifty percent British? I really felt rather conflicted concerning the entire point. It’s far better for tax obligation. It’s less expensive being an American,” Emily informed the Boston Globe.

3. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie was birthed in Los Angeles however was granted Cambodian citizenship by order of royal mandate from King Norodom Sihamoni in2005 The honor originated from Angelina’s ecological and also preservation tasks in Cambodia, where she embraced her boy Maddox.

Since after that, Angelina has actually invested considerable time in Cambodia and also, in 2017, she routed “First They Killed My Father”, a Khmer language biographical thriller based upon Loung Ung’s narrative of the exact same name.

4. Natalie Portman

Natalie Porman was birthed in Jerusalem however relocated to the UNITED STATE when she was simply three-years-old so her daddy can proceed his clinical training. She currently holds double American and also Israeli citizenship.

5. Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey relocated to the UNITED STATE from his residence in Canada in 1979 to seek his funny job. In 2004, he ended up being a twin person of both nations.

“I have no intention of giving up my Canadian heritage, and all those who loved and supported me. My upbringing in Canada made me the person I am. I will always be proud to be a Canadian,” Jim claimed in a declaration at the time, according toPeople He included that the United States “helped define me and make my dreams come true.”

6. Keith Urban

Keith Urban was birthed Whangarei, New Zealand in 1967 however matured inAustralia In 1992, he relocated to Nashville, Tennessee to enhance his songs job and also later on formally ended up being a person. Related Post: Kelly Clarkson on being a mother: "There are days that I hide in the bathroom to cry"

7. Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock was birthed in Virginia however invested a lot of her youth taking a trip as a result of her daddy’s job in theArmy Some of that time was invested residing in Nuremberg, Germany and also in 2009, she introduced she had actually gotten German citizenship.

“It would be wonderful if my sister and I could succeed. It is something my mother wished for her children. Half of my family is German,” Sandra informed The Local.

8. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger was birthed in Austria however relocated to the United States at age 21 to seek his muscle building job. He obtained American citizenship in 1983 and also although Austria does not typically permit double citizenship, they made an exemption for Arnold.

In 2018, he commemorated 35 years of being a UNITED STATE person.

“35 years ago today, I ended up being a person of the United States ofAmerica I showed up below virtually 50 years ago with vacant pockets, however filled with desires. I owe everything toAmerica It was, undeniably, among the proudest days of my life,” Arnold created on Twitter.

9. Ludacris

Ludacris was birthed in Illinois however his partner Eudoxie comes from Gabon,Africa In very early 2020, he disclosed that his whole family members currently had double citizenship with Gabon.

“Starting My New Year off with Dual Citizenship! 🇬🇦 AFRICA IM OFFICIAL!! Momma & Kids Too. The Best Gift of the Decade 🥇Award goes to @eudoxie ✊🏽” he created on Instagram.

10 Elon Musk

Elon Musk is not just a twin person however a three-way person! Elon was birthed in South Africa to a South African daddy and also Canadian mom. He holds citizenship in both nations and also in addition obtained his American citizenship in 2002. Related Post: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello respond to the rumours of break

11 Kim Catrall

Kim Catrall is a twin person however neither citizenship is for the United States! Kim was birthed in Liverpool, England and also relocated to Canada as an infant and also currently holds citizenship in both nations, according to The Guardian.

12 Olivia Wilde

Olivia was birthed in New York however many thanks to her Irish daddy, she invested her youth summertimes inIreland She later on took place to participate in Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin and also holds citizenship in the nation.

“I’m Irish. I’m an Irish citizen,” Olivia informed Irish Central in2009 “I went to the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin and I just fell in love with the way Irish people approach theater, approach the arts.”

13 Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was birthed in Hawaii while her Australian moms and dads were living there on short-term instructional visas. She was increased in Sydney and also currently holds double citizenship.

14 Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst was birthed in New Jersey however in 2011, she was given dual-citizenship with Germany, where her daddy hails.

“I’m now a real international lady, one who can film in Europe without a problem…It would be the greatest joy for me to act in a German film,” Kirsten informed People.

She included that while she commonly goes to loved ones in Hamburg however appreciates investing her time in Berlin.

15 Ricky Martin