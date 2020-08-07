2 Chainz as well as Rick Ross’ Verzuz Battle: Here’s What Happened

Rick Ross as well as 2 Chainz went head-to-head on Verzuz tonight (August 6). During the livestream, Ross shared an unreleased knowledgeable he taped for Kanye West’s “Famous.” They both shared brand-new tracks that are appearing tonight: 2 Chainz debuted “Money Maker” including Lil Wayne, as well as Ross shared “Pin Me to the Cross.”

When 2 Chainz went down Juicy J’s “Bandz a Make Her Dance,” 2 covered up pole dancers entered the space to dance before the electronic camera. “Essential workers,” he informed them. At one factor, Ross obtained a considerable massage therapy. Find a review of exactly how each round played out listed below, as well as pay attention to a playlist including the songs from the fight.

Timbaland as well as Swizz Beats released the Verzuz collection in the springtime. Over 20 rounds, Instagram Live target markets rack up rivals as they match their greatest hits versus each various other. Earlier installations have actually consisted of skirmishes in between Ludacris as well as Nelly, Lil Jon as well as T Pain, Erykah Badu as well as Jill Scott, Snoop Dogg as well as DMX, plus extra.

Rick Ross’ newest cd was Port of Miami 2, which he launched lastAugust Earlier in the year, he signed up with Dwayne Wayde as well as Raphael Saadiq on the February track “Season Ticket Holder.” In January, 2 Chainz as well as Future launched their joint track “Dead Man Walking.”

Round 1:

Rick Ross: B.M.F. [ft. Styles P]

2 Chainz: No Lie [ft. Drake]

Round 2:

Rick Ross: Hustlin’

2 Chainz: I’m Different

Round 3:

Lil Wayne: John [ft. Rick Ross]

A$ AP Rocky: Fuckin’ Problems [ft. 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar, Drake]

Round 4:

Rick Ross: Rich Forever [ft. John Legend]

2 Chainz: Spend It

Round 5:

Rick Ross: Diced Pineapples

2 Chainz: Duffle Bag Boy (Playaz Circle)

Round 6:

Rick Ross: MC Hammer

2 Chainz: I Luv Dem Strippers [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Round 7:

Rick Ross: Aston Martin Music [ft. Drake & Chrisette Michelle]

Young Jeezy: SupaFreak [ft. 2 Chainz]

Round 8:

Rick Ross: Santorini Greece

Juicy J: Bandz a Make Her Dance [ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz]

Round 9:

Meek Mill: Ima Boss [ft. Rick Ross]

Lil Wayne: Rich as Fuck [ft. 2 Chainz]

Round 10:

Rick Ross: Free Mason [ft. JAY-Z]

2 Chainz: Feds Watching [ft. Pharrell]

Round 11:

Rick Ross: The Boss [ft. T-Pain]

2 Chainz: Good Drank [ft. Gucci Mane & Quavo]

Round 12:

JAY-Z: Fuck WithMe YouKnowIGotIt [ft. Rick Ross]

2 Chainz: Watch Out

Round 13:

Kanye West: Devil in a New Dress [ft. Rick Ross]

2 Chainz: 4 AM [ft. Travis Scott]

Round 14:

Rick Ross: Tears of Joy [ft. CeeLo Green]

2 Chainz: Big Amount [ft. Drake]

Round 15:

Rick Ross: Stay Schemin’ [ft. Drake & French Montana]

Drake: All Me [ft. 2 Chainz & Big Sean]

Round 16:

French Montana: Pop That [ft. Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne]

2 Chainz: It’s a Vibe [ft. Jhené Aiko, Trey Songz & Ty Dolla $ign]

Round 17:

DJ Khaled: I get on One [ft. Rick Ross, Drake & Lil Wayne]

Chance the Rapper: No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne]

Round 18:

Rick Ross: I’m Not a Star

2 Chainz: Birthday Song [ft. Kanye West]

Round 19:

Rick Ross: Mafia Music

YG: Big Bank [ft. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj]

Round 20:

Rick Ross: Rich Off Cocaine [ft. Avery Storm]

Kanye West: Famous [ft. Rick Ross, Rihanna] (unreleased variation)

Kanye West: Mercy [ft. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Pusha-T]

Round 21:

Rick Ross: Live Fast, Die Young [ft. Kanye West]

2 Chainz: Crack

Round 22:

Rick Ross: Made Men [ft. Drake]

Nicki Minaj: Beez in the Trap [ft. 2 Chainz]

Round 23:

Meek Mill: What’s Free? [ft. Rick Ross] (unreleased variation)

2 Chainz: Money Maker [ft. Lil Wayne] (brand-new tune)

Round 24:

Rick Ross: Pin Me to the Cross (brand-new tune)

Rick Ross: Fuck Em [ft. 2 Chainz, Wale]