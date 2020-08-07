6ix9ine Posts Alleged Photo of Rich The Kid Talking to Police

UPDATE (AUG. 6)

6ix9ine has actually since-deleted the photo he published to Instagram of what is apparently Rich The Kid speaking with authorities. The “Gummo” rap artist created “Snitchforever ” as the inscription with the picture.

ORIGINAL TALE:

Things have actually been reasonably tranquil in between 6ix9ine as well as Rich The Kid for the previous couple of months, yet it resembles that might have altered this mid-day.

On Thursday (Aug 6), Tekashi published a photo to Instagram of what seems Rich The Kid cutting it up with authorities, as well as he calls the Atlanta rap artist a snitch in the inscription. “Snitchforever ,” 6ix9ine created in the IG inscription together with chuckling emojis. The Brooklyn rap artist taunting Rich most likely comes from their social media sites exchange in May.

Back in May, Rich The Kid called Tekashi a betray his InstagramStory “Honestly envision getting back a [rat emoji] believing your the king of New York City any person from the city ought to be disrespected & & that’s simply TRUTHS,” the “New Freezer” rap artist created. People on social media sites as well as various other rap artists have actually been calling 6ix9ine a rat as well as a snitch since he affirmed in court versus participants of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Days after Rich took goal at 6ix9ine, a record emerged on-line asserting that Rich had an impressive equilibrium of over $200,000 in overdue fashion jewelry apparently owed to Peter Marco from Extraordinary Jewels of BeverlyHills Rich The Kid refuted the accusations, yet 6ix9ine additionally had some ideas to share on the meant fashion jewelry costs.

“I repeat @eliantte is my only jeweler! Y’all other niggas got FAKE stones stop playin wit my name in the pandemic I might go spend a half ticket today God bless,” Rich The Kid stated using his Instagram Story at the time. Tekashi after that got on IG as well as commented with ellipsis. He had not been purchasing Rich’s rejection. The back-and-forth really did not finish there, though. Rich terminated back at 6ix9ine on social media sites, informing the rap artist that they can go toe-to-toe. “We can play if u want … I got the time & you sure as hell ain’t got more money than me or Jewlery or CARS,” he created.

The adhering to day, points expanded extra extreme. Rich, that was birthed in Queens, N.Y., published a video clip to his IG of his trip touchdown in New York City as well as created, “The king is home.” This was a clear stab at 6ix9ine. Not just due to the fact that they had actually been feuding prior yet because Tekashi has actually described himself as the King of New York in the past.

6ix9ine reacted using social media sites by taking another look at the record concerning Rich’s affirmed fashion jewelry financial debt. “He’s running from his debt in LA. I’m about to call 911,” 6ix9ine created. After trading a couple of even more disses, Tekashi tried to entail Lil Uzi Vert, that has additionally openly feuded with Rich The Kid in the past. Lil Uzi as well as Rich were at chances back in 2018, after Uzi decreased Rich’s tip to authorize to his Rich Forever document tag. Uzi attempted to eliminate Rich, as well as Rich additionally supplied a diss track targeted at Uzi.

Nonetheless, Rich The Kid hasn’t reacted to 6ix9ine’s IG article straight. Rich did, nonetheless, publish a picture of himself with his future wife Tori Brixx together with a subtitle that stated, “I don’t care who’s what or what you think of me I hope you taking care of yourself .”

Is this completion of 6ix9ine as well as Rich The Kid’s fight?