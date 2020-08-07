Amber Heard’s ex-assistant insurance claims starlet swiped her rape tale, turned it right into her very own tale for advantage

Amber Heard’s previous individual aide has actually implicated Heard of ‘stealing’ her rape tale and also ‘twisting’ it to fit her. Heard’s ex-assistant, Kate James, damaged her silence and also sent a declaration in the London High Court that she had actually been raped at knifepoint when she was 26 years of ages when taking a trip inBrazil She declared that Heard had later “twisted it into her own story to benefit herself.” She had actually been Heard’s in between March 2012 and also February2015 In 2013, she had actually shared her terrible experience with the ‘Aquaman’ celebrity.

James just recently offered proof to Johnny Depp’s hit libel test versus TheSun An write-up from 2018 by The Sun had actually referred to as the star as a “wife-beater” bring about him taking legal action against the magazine for libel. While speaking with the court, James stated Heard had actually asked to hear her tale regarding making it through the experience, and also both had actually talked in Heard’s workplace. Heard had actually additionally recommended that James must get a weapon, Daily Mail records.

(Getty Images)

James had actually reacted claiming that she saw herself as a ‘rape survivor’ and also not a‘rape victim’ Parts of James’ declaration read out in court. James stated that she had actually gotten records pertaining to the High Court libel hearing just last month. “As I perused the documents, much to my utter shock and dismay, I discovered that Ms Heard had in fact stolen my sexual violence conversation with her and twisted it into her own story to benefit herself,” she exposed. “This of course caused me extreme distress and outrage that she would dare to attempt to use the most harrowing experience of my life as her own narrative,” she included.

The attorney for The Sun, Sasha Wass, examined James regarding why she was offering proof to which James stated, “I’m a sexual violence survivor and it’s very serious to take that stance if you are not one and I am one and that’s the reason I’m here because I take offense.” She was additionally examined by Depp’s attorney David Sherborne to whom she stated, “Amber Heard referred to conversations about me being raped in Brazil. She twisted it into her own story, she used it for her own use.”

Previously, James had actually shown the court that Heard would certainly have “vast quantities of red wine” every evening and afterwards send her a host of violent text. “I knew she drank wine because when I would go (to her house) in the morning there would be a lot of bottles there. I would also receive a barrage of drunken, incoherent abusive text messages between the hours of 2-4 in the morning.”

(Getty Images)

James shared exactly how she “never saw any physical violence” by Depp or Heard and also went to both’s house nearly everyday consisting of on weekend breaks. She additionally commended Depp for being “calm and quite shy” and also “always thoughtful and kind and a genuinely decent person.” She additionally exposed that Depp had actually instructed her boy to play the guitar. James has actually been a to numerous noteworthy celebs and also had actually supposedly referred to as Heard as ‘the least famous person’ she has actually ever before helped.

If you have an information inside story or an intriguing tale for us, please connect at (323) 421-7514