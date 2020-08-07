Ariana Grande, Naomi Campbell, extra elevate consciousness

CLOSE Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon and different entertainers have joined protests throughout the nation over the demise of George Floyd. USA TODAY

Following the large explosion that killed not less than 100 individuals and wounded 1000’s within the Lebanese capital, celebrities are utilizing their social media platforms to unfold consciousness, ship prayers and donate to the Beirut neighborhood.

Salma Hayek shared a graphic video of the explosions on Instagram, which present darkish clouds adopted by an explosion creating an enormous white cloud that enveloped the world.

“Today two explosions devastated the capital of the already hurting Lebanon,” the “Frida” star wrote Tuesday. “My broken heart goes out to all the people who have lost loved ones and who are in the affected areas of my beloved Beirut.” The actress additionally supplied a Spanish translation of her caption.

This is not the primary time Hayek used her platform for activism. In July, she devoted a put up to boost consciousness about Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, whose demise in June sparked conversations about sexual harassment within the U.S. army.

Other stars, akin to Ariana Grande and Jameela Jamil, urged their followers to take motion and donate.

“My heart, strength and condolences are with Lebanon and everyone affected by this tragedy,” Grande tweeted Tuesday, directing followers to help two catastrophe reduction organizations.

Jamil additionally tweeted a hyperlink to a fund Tuesday, in addition to sharing a photo that listed organizations to donate to Wednesday.

“A pandemic, political unrest and now 300,000 people left homeless due to the blast. Beirut needs global support,” she wrote.

A pandemic, political unrest and now 300,000 individuals left homeless as a result of blast. Beirut wants world help. https://t.co/gbRwgRbsLIpic.twitter.com/R78IB2Xrzn — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 5, 2020

While many celebrities are utilizing their platforms to teach others, Halsey is asking her followers for recommendation on the best methods to assist.

“I have read from a lot of people that petitions aren’t effective and donations can result in a dramatic exchange decrease. Can someone share with me direct information about how we can help most effectively and immediately?” she wrote Tuesday.

Naomi Campbell shared a sequence of outdated photographs in downtown Beirut, writing that her “thoughts, prayers and love go out to the people of Lebanon and their families.”

Priyanka Chopra reposted a BBC article concerning the explosion on Twitter, calling it “awful” and “absolutely devastating,” whereas Amy Schumer posted a photograph that mentioned “Love to Beirut.” Singers Ricky Martin and Sara Bareilles each despatched their ideas and prayers to Beirut as effectively.

