Boosie Badazz savagely disses Nicki Minaj over Tekashi 6ix9ine track.



Nicki Minaj dealt with 6ix9ine on the track ‘Trollz’ lately whilst he got on home apprehension.

Just months after Boosie Badazz made debatable remarks concerning Dwayne Wade’s child Zion, 12, making a decision to determine as a women called ‘Zaya’, the rap artist is back in the headings however this moment he’s been dissing Nicki Minaj.

Boosie seems distressed that Nicki Minaj, that is presently expectant, selected to collaborate with other New York rap artist Tekashi 6ix9ine after he accepted the authorities throughout his prominent criminal test previously this year.

Nicki Minaj was the very first musician to collaborate with Tekashi 6ix9ine after his launch from prison.



In a brand-new meeting, Boosie declares that Nicki Minaj “might not have a heart” as well as recommends that the rap artist’s choice to collaborate with 6ix9ine reveals a “lack of character”.

Speaking to Vlad TELEVISION, Boosie stated, “It shows a lack of character. It shows that you would change for money and success. That’s how I look at it. She doesn’t have to do that. She’s rich as f**k.”

He includes, “I feel like she sh***ed on the ghetto community, all African-American people, she knows what I’m talking about, she said ‘f**k em’.”

Continuing, Boosie states, “This girl might not have a heart. She might not have a heart for what this guy did to people. She might not be what I’m thinking because, if he did this to me and got me a million years, would she still do a track with him? That had to be a career move. She might not be that street b***h I’m talking about.”

Boosie Badazz has actually pounded Nicki Minaj for dealing with Tekashi 6ix9ine.



Responding to reaction concerning her collab with 6ix9ine previously this year, Nicki Minaj resolved the haters as well as tweeted, “You don’t have to defend me. I’m not afraid of internet trolls, blogs, artists. I don’t jump on band wagons. Many will never know what it feels like to have a mind of their own.”

In an Instagram article, Minaj exposed that every one of the profits from ‘Trollz’ would certainly be given away to the The Bail Project, which gives totally free bond support to individuals that can not pay for to pay bond while waiting for test.

“We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter,” she created.

