Cardi B Makes Her Return With 'Wap (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)'

A buddy video, including Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rosal ían and also even more, has actually likewise been launched.

GRAMMY ® Award- winning multi-platinum marketing Atlantic recording musician Cardi B has actually revealed today’s launch of her excitedly waited for brand-new solitary. “WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” is offered currently in any way DSPs and also streaming solutions; a main friend video clip – guided by Colin Tilley and also including cameos from an all-female actors that consists of Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rosal ía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and also Sukihana.

Watch and also pay attention listed below!

“WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion),” generated by Ayo & &(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************ )marks Cardi’s initial launch because her 2019 platinum accredited solitary “Press.” To additional commemorate today’s launch, Cardi B is leading an extremely unique Be ats1 New Music Daily Radio requisition, highlighted by a special roundtable discussion in between the visitor celebrities of the main video clip.

Cardi B’s rowdy spirit and also endure tongue have actually made her among one of the most famous super stars of this or any type of various other period – an admired artist, well-known starlet, and also naturally, world-renowned rap artist. “INVASION OF PRIVACY”- which was accredited gold by the RIAA on its day of launch, the first-ever cd by a women musician to accomplish that landmark – made a just as phenomenal graph launching atop the SoundScan/ Billboard 200 , additional going into a variety of extra graphes at # 1, consisting of “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums,” “Top Rap Albums,” and also “Top Digital Albums.”

Named “Best Rap Album” at the 2019 GRAMMY ® Awards – developing Cardi in the background publications as the initial solo women musician to win that prominent group – the currently 3x Platinum “INVASION OF PRIVACY” is highlighted by a really amazing string of chart-busting songs, consisting of 2 # 1 standards in the 9x RIAA platinum accredited “Bodak Yellow” and also the 8x platinum accredited hit, “I Like It,” including Bad Bunny and also J Balvin, too the 3x platinum accredited “Bartier Cardi (Feat. 21 Savage)” and also “Be Careful,” the 2x platinum “Ring (Feat. Kehlani),” and also the platinum accredited “Best Life (Feat. Chance the Rapper),” “I Do (Feat. SZA),” and also “Drip (Feat. Migos).” Furthermore, every one of the LP’s staying tracks have actually verified gold accredited or greater, verifying Cardi as the initial women rap artist to accomplish that historical task.

Cardi complied with “INVASION OF PRIVACY” with 2018’s 4x platinum accredited “Money” and also 2019’s 3x platinum “Please Me,” the last her 2nd cooperation with her long time pal and also labelmate BrunoMars 2019 likewise saw the platinum accredited solitary, “Press,” and also a gold accredited attribute on Ed Sheeran’s “South of the Border (Feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B).” Along with brand-new songs, Cardi lately utilized her system to companion with the NY demographics for a PSA on the significance of finishing the demographics, streaming BELOW

The initial women musician to have 5 leading 10 songs at the same time on Billboard’ s “Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs” graph in addition to the initial women rap artist to flaunt 2 # 1 appeal the “Hot 100,” Cardi has actually been bestowed a spectacular variety of prominent honors and also elections, consisting of 8 complete GRAMMY ® Award elections, 4 WAGER Awards, 11 WAGER Hip-Hop Awards, 4 American Music Awards, 4 MTV Video Music Awards, 6 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, 20 ASCAP Rhythm & & Soul Music Awards, 7 Billboard Music Awards, 4 iHeartRadio Music Awards, 3 iHeartRadio Titanium Awards, 3 Soul Train Music Awards, 2 Teen Choice Awards, and also 5 Guinness World Records so far.

Cardi has actually enhanced the covers of numerous magazines recently, consisting of yet not restricted to Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone, The New York Times Magazine, i-D Magazine, CR Fashion Book, W Magazine’s yearly Art Issue, Harper’s MARKETPLACE’s Spring Fashion Issue, INDIVIDUALS en Espa ñol (where she was called “Star of the Year”), to call yet a couple of- and also most lately Vogue along with her 2-year-old child Kulture.

Furthermore, Cardi has actually made an unstoppable collection of high account looks, consisting of an amusing installation of “Carpool Karaoke” on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! throughout their preferred Brooklyn Week, an excellent efficiency on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, and also a historical installation of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she acted as both music visitor and also the first-ever co-host in program background. What’s a lot more, Cardi tore your house down at a variety of significant honors events, consisting of the MTV Video Music Awards, the American Music Awards, the GRAMMY ® Awards, and also both the WAGER Awards and also WAGER Hip-Hop Awards.

