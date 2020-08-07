Color Star Technology Announces Machine Gun Kelly will certainly join its “Fearless, Color World” Online Concert

New York City, Aug 7, 2020/ Public RelationsNew swire/– Color Star Technology Co.,Ltd (Nasdaq CENTIMETERS: HHT) (the “Company”,” we”, or “HHT”) delights in to introduce that American rap artist, vocalist, songwriter and also star Machine Gun Kelly will certainly sign up with the Color World application possessed by the firm for its on-line show “Fearless, Color World” on September 9th As among the leading skills in worldwide popular song, option, and also hip jump, he makes sure to bring followers of all history a minute to be born in mind.

“Fearless, Color World” on-line show is a brand-new sort of show introduced by Color Star Technology which offers cutting-edge art TrainingService The show has actually welcomed several first-rate musicians to do, intending to make the target market really feel the tranquility of the globe, and also the everlasting love.

Machine Gun Kelly is an American popular rap artist, he started a music profession as a teen, launching a mixtape in2006 After he signed up with Interscope Records which is possessed by Universal Music Group, his initial significant tag launching cd “Lace Up” got to number 4 on the Billboard 200 graph and also marketed greater than 178,000 duplicates. In enhancement, his songs “Till I die” and also “A little More” for his 2nd workshop cd debuted at number 4 in the United States, and also “Bad Things” in his 3rd workshop cd “Bloom” came to a head number 4 on the Billboard Hot100 In enhancement to his songs profession, he has actually acted in a variety of American movies.

Biao (Luke) Lu, Chief Executive Officer claims “We are thrilled to partner with Machine Gun Kelly in the planned concert, a live event featuring colorful music, colorful life, and a colorful world. With warmth and hope, we celebrate our own lives and the hopes of the world. The performance brought by Machine Gun Kelly will channel through the Color World platform to reach hundreds of millions of potential audiences around the world. With dazzling stage design and top audio equipment, we believe that this online concert will definitely bring our platform users a brand-new online concert experience.”

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co,Ltd (Nasdaq: HHT) provides online and also offline cutting-edge education and learning solutions for songs and also show business internationally. Its service procedures are carried out via its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China EntertainmentLtd and also CACM Group NY,Inc The Company’s on-line education and learning is supplied via its Color World songs and also enjoyment education and learning system. The Company additionally provides after-school enjoyment tutoring in New York by means of its joint endeavor entity Baytao LLC.

Machine Gun Kelly Biography

Colson Baker, additionally called “Machine Gun Kelly,” is a multi-hyphenate skill with an excellent profession that began in Cleveland and also has actually made him a worldwide understood celebrity in both songs and also movie.

As Machine Gun Kelly, he break onto the songs scene with the launch of his initial cd Lace Up by means of EST 19 XX/Bad Boy/InterscopeRecords The cd debuted at second on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Albums graph. He won “US Artist About to Go Global” at the 2012 MTV EMA’s and also MTV’s 2012 “Breaking Woodie”Award The list below year he was granted “Woodie of the Year” vanquishing A$ AP Rocky, Fun, Grimes and also Kendrick Lamar His 2015 student cd, General Admission secured a # 1 area on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Album graphes. He’s done on THE VOICE, THE TONIGHT PROGRAM WITH JIMMY FALLON, THE LATE LATE PROGRAM WITH JAMES CORDEN, ELLEN, WAGER’s 106 AND ALSO PARK, THE NICKELODEON CHILDREN OPTION AWARDS and also numerous various other programs and also honor programs. His tracks have shown up in soundtracks for the function movies BRILLIANT and also WHY HIM?.

Spotify just recently launched that his tracks were streamed 571,200,000 times in 79 nations in2019 His latest cd Hotel Diablo was launched July 5, 2019 and also was sustained by 3 songs: “Hollywood Whore”, “El Diablo”, and also “I Think I’m Okay” (including Travis Barker and also Yungblud). “I Think I’m Okay” came to be an accredited Gold Single in December of2019 In 2017, his cd blossom went gold. The cd track “Bad Things” including Camila Cabello, marketed 8+ million globally, was chosen for a 2017 Billboard Music Award and also possessed the Billboard 100 listing for 16+ weeks in2017 The track has actually had greater than 245 m+ streams with a radio target market of 145 m, ending up being RIAA accredited 3x platinum (residential) and also 8x worldwide. “Machine Gun Kelly” was among the leading 10 most looked musicians of 2018 according toGoogle In April 2020, he launched “Bloody Valentine,” the initial solitary off his honest Tickets to My Downfall a lbum, exec generated by Travis Barker The 2 showed up on THE LATE LATE PROGRAM WITH JAMES CORDEN to do the track, and also the main video clip starring Megan Fox gathered over 4,000,000 sights in under 24 hrs.

On the acting side, he obtained essential honor as the lead function as Tommy Lee in the Netflix’s THE DUST, a biopic based upon the surge of the band Motley Crue guided by Jeff Tremaine He additionally starred contrary Sandra Bullock, John Malkovich and also Trevante Rhodes in Netflix’s thriller movie BIRD BOX. In its initial week of streaming, 45,037,125 Netflix accounts viewed the movie, making it Netflix’s most streamed movie at the time. He showed up in MAJORLY TEENAGE YEARS from writer/director Jason Orley, additionally starring Pete Davidson, Griffin Gluck and also Jon Cryer, which premiered in competitors at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and also was launched by NEON on Hulu in March2020 He will certainly next off be seen in Netflix’s TASK POWER from Henry Joost and also Ariel Shulman additionally starring Jamie Foxx and also Joseph Gordon-Levitt which will certainly premiere internationally in August 14, 2020

Previously, Baker starred on Cameron Crowe’s Showtime collection ROADIES, playing Wes, a lately discharged Pearl Jam roadie that joins his twin sibling Kelly Ann (Imogen Poots) on trip for the make believe Staton-House Band The collection additionally starred Luke Wilson and also Carla Gugino and also was exec generated by Cameron Crowe, JJ Abrams, Winnie Holzman and also Bryan Burk

He showed up along with Dave Franco and also Emma Roberts in the Henry Joost/Ariel Shulman Lionsgate movie NERVE, contrary Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s PAST THE LIGHTS, and also in James Merendino’s PUNKS DEAD: SLC PUNK 2. Additional movies consist of the Rupert Wyatt guided movie SLAVE STATE with Ashton Sanders, Vera Farmiga and also John Goodman

At 6′ 4′, the musician/actor has actually strolled in New York Fashion Week, and also his unique appearance and also love for style landed him a project as the face of John Varvatos for Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Combining his music skills with the project, he played the opening of Varvatos’ very first shop in Dubai in November 2018 He additionally teamed up with Reebok on their Club C tennis shoe project.

When not exploring or shooting, he stays in Los Angeles

