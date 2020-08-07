Different Types of Online Slot Games

Online casinos present their customers with a variety of games to indulge in and win significant amounts of money. Amongst the more famous games are options such as poker, blackjack, roulette, and the most popular of them all, slots. The one advantage that slots have above all other casino games is that they are pretty straightforward to play and can be enjoyed by both novices and professionals.

Speaking of advantages, one for online casinos is that games are not limited to their classic versions. In slots, there are various games available so that players can have an interactive time as they go about spinning and winning money. In fact, with the growing use of bitcoins, there are now slots in the online casino market that you can play with your cryptocurrency. If you are new to the online gambling world, it is worth knowing all the fantastic opportunities you have in slots, and we cover below some of the different types of slots that can help you win the next jackpot.

Fruit Machines

Fruit machines are the perfect slot games for gamblers who like their experience to be plain and simple. These are the classic slots that come with either three or five reels and feature basic graphics, and symbols such as fruits, numbers, and bar. The paylines in these slots are limited, but you’ll find that many of them have a higher return-to-player percentage. Fruit machines are also ideal for someone who has a basic mobile phone and want to play while on the move occasionally.

Progressive Slots

When joining a casino website, it is essential to make the most of all the bonuses they offer. Moreover, nowadays, you will see that many sportsbooks have online casinos so you can use your free credits on both betting and playing games. However, free bets and no deposit bets are not the only bonuses around. Betway casino slot wars is a little gamble you can take where you wager on a team, and if you win, you end up with 450 free spins and a part of the grand prize. With the free spins, you can then play progressive slots, which, by far, offer the biggest jackpots.

A progressive slot is like any other regular slot game, except with every spin, a small percentage of your bet gets added to a common jackpot. With several thousand people playing the game, the prize is ever increasing. Progressive games like Mega Moolah, for example, have been responsible for some of the most significant life-changing wins ever.

Themed-Slots

The most interesting of slots at present, themed-slots, can be related to movies, music, fictional stories, celebrities, or fun activities like sports, fishing, travel, or dancing. The primary purpose of a themed-slot, some of which have over 200 ways to win, is to provide a complete entertainment package to the player. As a result, you get excellent graphics, music and not just sounds, video clips, and of course, lots and lots of bonuses and chances to win regularly.