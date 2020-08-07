Drake Raps About Wanting Rihanna Back On Popcaan’s New Album, PROBLEM!

Drake mentions desiring Rihanna back in a track on Popcaan’s brand-new cd.

Popcaan has actually launched his brand-new task, FIXTAPE, and also it has 2 tracks includingDrake Finally, the OVO Sound dancehall musician and also the OVO leader have some strong partnerships with each other. Drake and also Popcaan have actually been close friends for many years, and also the deejay was authorized to the Canadian rap artist’s tag considering that 2018, so it’s all-natural that followers would certainly anticipate both musicians to periodically collaborate on a track.

For some factor, it never ever materialized previously, today below we are with 2 brand-new tunes after years of pining. The 32- track task supplies 2 tracks with Drake: “All I Need” and also “Twist & Turn” with PND. The previous track is a soft sluggish jam lead by Drake that seems like among the tunes the rap artist teased on his Instagram tale a number of months back. The 2-minute and also 58- 2nd track locates Drizzy and also Poppy lulling regarding a female that continues to be an enigma though they are so captured up in her hazardous love.

“Whose side are you on again? / What room does he have you in? / What time do you leave again? / How long will we just stay friends? / What role do I play again? I can’t even make new friends / I’m here with no move again / I need to know how this ends,” Drake raps in a sexy tone. “That’s all I need / That’s all I need (yeah),” Popcaan lulls on the track.

Popcaan Finally Lands A Proper Collaboration With Drake

The 2nd track with Drake and also Party Next Door is even more of a dancehall jam comparable to Drake’s “One Dance,” however it is teeming with Jamaican dialect. The track labelled “Twist & Turn” discuss a lady that simply wishes to “dance and tease” her admirers. Drake appears to be spilling his entire heart on the track, relatively attracting from individual experience customarily.

“You been missing since 2016 / Squid tell me gwaan fix tings / You know that’s my decision / When she speak I listen / She swears you’re my Mrs / I say we think different / I-I-I-I see why your heart’s icy / Come baby come come try me / Who you gonna love if you run by me / Too many twist and turns twist and turns (yeah) / Love the way you twist and turn twist and turn (yeah),” Drake raps. Much of his verses mention a secret lady that matches the requirements of one Robyn Fenty a lot more widely referred to as Rihanna that, as all of us recognize, has actually not supplied a cd considering that ANTI in 2016.

Party Next Door brings a little rasp to the track with the exact same ambiance and also outstanding accent that he supplied on “Not Nice” in2016 When Poppy goes into the track in the 3rd knowledgeable of the 4-minute and also 20- 2nd track, he also seems like he is originating from an actual location remembering a partnership with a female from his past.

“You used to say you didn’t know love / And used to say ‘you need to grow up’ / I know you know seh yuh waan bruck it off doh / And I know you know yuh waan whine fast then yuh whine slow / Me memba the first night when yuh get freaky when yuh get naughty / Before that we a chill wid Noel and Forty a Jordan party / Gyal yuh body did so clean yuh did a wear Versace,” Popcaan sings on the track. “She just wanna dance and tease / She just wanna dance and tease” PND proceeds with the hook.

Check out Popcaan’s collabs with Drake from his brand-new task FIXTAPE currently. Would not it be terrific to see these tunes on Billboard?