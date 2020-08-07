‘Ellen’: Katy Perry, Jay Leno as well as various other stars revealing assistance

As “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” encounters an examination after staff member claims of a poisonous workplace, a number of stars– consisting of Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher as well as Jay Leno– have actually spoken up on behalf of the daytime talk program host, according to People publication.
What’s taking place
- WarnerMedia is exploring “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after a record from BuzzFeed News inJuly
- Former as well as existing workers of the program informed BuzzFeed they had actually experienced bigotry as well as scare tactics while functioning there.
- The examination located “some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management,” as well as DeGeneres sent out a letter of apology to her personnel, the Deseret News reported.
- Celebrities that have actually been visitors on the “Ellen” reveal have actually begun speaking out on behalf of DeGeneres, asserting to have actually constantly been dealt with well by the host, according to BBC News.
Who’s sustaining DeGeneres?
- Pop celebrity as well as “American Idol” court Katy Perry tweeted: “I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades.”
I have not spoken to @TheEllenShow as well as can just talk from my very own experience. She & & her group have actually just treated me & & my group w/ regard & & compassion. She never ever courted star which I constantly viewed as a revitalizing sincerity. When points aren’t ideal she manages it as well as repairs.
— ashton kutcher (@aplusk)August 5, 2020
- Actor Ashton Kutcher tweeted: “She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty.”
I do not dispose of a 40- year relationship on rumor. The Ellen I recognize has actually increased over $125 million bucks for charity as well as has actually constantly been a kind as well as good individual. I completely sustain her. Jay Leno pic.twitter.com/b3i283YIBk
— Jay Leno (@jayleno)August 4, 2020
- Former late evening host Jay Leno tweeted: “I don’t discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay. The Ellen I know has raised over $125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person. I fully support her.”
In the enjoyment organisation, often individuals can go also much in quest of an innovative or industrial objective. Or individuals that help you might do so.
Having mentioned that, @TheEllenShow has actually constantly respected me.
So … there’s that.
— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin)August 4, 2020
- Actor Alec Baldwin as well as his other half Hilaria Baldwin tweeted: “@TheEllenShow has always been kind to me. So…there’s that.”
- Actress Diane Keaton created on Instagram: “I ALWAYS ENJOYED MY VISITS TO THE ELLEN SHOW. I’VE SEEN HOW THE AUDIENCE EXUDES HAPPINESS AND GRATITUDE. SHE GIVES BACK TO SO MANY INCLUDING ME.”
- Portia de Rossi, DeGeneres’ other half, shared a photo on Instagram that checks out “I Stand By Ellen.”
If you believe Ellen would purposefully permit intimidation or bigotry on her program, you do not recognize my sis. She has actually been as well as remains to be a brilliant light in a dark globe. She’s among the kindest, most charitable individuals you’ll ever before satisfy. And among the craziest.
— Vance DeGeneres (@vancedegeneres)August 4, 2020
- Vance DeGeneres, DeGeneres’ sibling, tweeted: “If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world.”
Who’s speaking up versus DeGeneres?
- There have actually additionally been some stars that have actually verified the staff member claims, according to Insider.
Sorry yet it originates from the top@TheEllenShow Know greater than one that were dealt with badly by her. Common understanding. DeGeneres Sends Emotional Apology to Staff – Variety https://t.co/D0uxOgyyre
— Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett)July 31, 2020
- Actor Brad Garrett tweeted: “Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow. Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge.”
- Actress Lea Thompson reacted to a record of Garrett calling the staff member persecution “common knowledge” by tweeting: “True story. It is.”