Emily Atack’s relationship historical past amid new boyfriend – from Harry Styles to Seann Walsh

Emily Atack has just lately been seen stepping out for the primary time with new boyfriend Joe Caro.

The 30-year-old I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! winner was just lately seen out and about together with her new man as they loved a date collectively.

Emily reportedly met Missguided social media exec Joe by mutual pals, with an insider claiming to The Sun: “It’s early days between the pair but Emily loves how laid-back Cornishman Joe is.

“They share the identical sense of humour and are each chilled out.”







(Image: Instagram/emilyatackofficial)



Read More Related Articles

Emily has been single since she break up from movie producer boyfriend Rob Jowers final September, with the star taking to on-line relationship throughout lockdown.

Who else has the media character been romantically linked with up to now? Daily Star Online convey you Emily’s relationship historical past, together with One Direction hunk Harry Styles because the star embarks on new romance.

Jack Vacher







(Image: Instagram/emilyatackofficial)



Emily dated her former boyfriend 24-year-old Jack Vacher for 5 years.

Their romance led to 2018, earlier than she entered the jungle for I’m a Celeb.

While she was on the truth present in Australia, she candidly informed campmate Noel Edmonds that she’d had a “really difficult start to the year.”

She defined: “I went through a break up. Five years I was with somebody. I got into a habit of thinking I needed that security. That I needed that love and acceptance from a guy to make me happy. For me this has been very daunting.”

Ziggy Lichman







(Image: Getty Images)



Emily reportedly dated Big Brother star Ziggy for a number of months after they met by mutual pals.

A supply revealed to Daily Star: “Emily is far from single. It’s probably the worst kept secret around where they live – they’re always together.

“They have a great deal of mutual pals and met just a few occasions over time however there has all the time been a whole lot of chemistry between them.

“When they met this summer they realised how much they liked each other and started dating.

“So far it is going rather well. They’re each actually enjoyable and have an important sense of humour. They make an excellent couple.”

However Emily went on to deny the claims, with her representative saying the pair were “pals however nothing extra.”

Harry Styles







(Image: Getty Images for Spotify)



Emily and Harry shared ‘a short-lived’ romance after she appreciated what she noticed when the One Direction star was on the X issue.

Emily wrote on Twitter on the time: “Does Harry from One Direction HAVE to be 16?!

“Let’s faux he is 18 a minimum of! Then there’d be solely One Direction he’d be going – to the bed room!”

In 2012, the pair were reportedly dating, but at the time they didn’t confirm their romance.

Emily opened up about their fling in 2013, saying: “Yeah, we had a short-lived factor. But we had been by no means boyfriend and girlfriend.

“Harry and I had fun, then went in opposite directions. We haven’t spoken in a while.”

Rob Jowers







(Image: Instagram/emilyatackofficial)



Emily break up from her movie producer boyfriend Rob in September final 12 months.

They’re stated to have parted methods after relationship for six months, with the star opening up about their whirlwind romance in an interview with OK! journal.

She informed the publication: “It’s been a very, very tough time and it’s still very raw. Luckily, I’ve got so many things happening in my life to distract me from the fact I’m incredibly sad.

“But I do know the drill and I’ve acquired over boys earlier than.”

Emily admitted she was hoping her relationship with Rob would last.

She said: “Heartbreak will get more durable to cope with as you become older as you pin your hopes on issues. I so wished this to be my pleased ending.”

Seann Walsh







(Image: Getty Images)



Seann Walsh reportedly has been linked to Emily up to now.

The humorist, who was dumped by girlfriend Rebecca Humphries after kissing his married dance accomplice Kayta Jones, is claimed to have dated Atack.

The pair are stated to have met up at pubs and accommodations, with a supply claiming they had been “totally wrapped up in each other”.