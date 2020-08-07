Get To Know … Leyma|Do It Yourself

We sent him over some qs to learn a bit much more …

Sharing his newest job ‘Tomorrow’ s Almost Over’ today, Leyma – also known as Max Hanley – clarifies, “This EP is an introduction project to the three different sides of Leyma that explore different soundscapes and overarching messages; The Lovr (blissfully living in ignorance and naivety of the world), The Worst (the darker, more sceptical and pessimistic side) and The Wise (the calm and composed). All the sides of Leyma are sides of me, which now after creating the characters and disconnecting ‘Max Hanley’ from ‘Leyma’ has given me a lot of freedom creatively. I can explore different sounds and stories of my experiences, without holding any personal attachment to the songs, which has made this EP, so sick and enjoyable to create.”

Describe your songs to us in the type of a tinder biography.

“you may or may not be disappointed”

What’s your earliest music memory?

Sitting in the pole position of our cars and truck with mum, have to’ve had to do with 4 driving past Hackney Marshes listening Nina Simone, Here Comes TheSun Had that on repeat afterwards.

Who were some musicians that motivated you when you were simply starting (as well as why)?

TameImpala When I discovered Kevin Parker created everything which it ended up being practical to simply do it on your own. That was the major factor I began functioning as well as conserving as much as acquire a Mac as well as begin creating actually. Musically I took a whole lot from MacMiller Devine Feminine was, as well as is just one of my favorite cds. Then lyrically Peep motivated me to be open concerning feelings as well as sensitive points that’s not actually typical sufficient.

You’re based in London – what’s the songs scene like there currently? Are there various other musicians appearing at the very same time that you take ideas from?

It’s interesting. Constantly bordered by jobs as well as brand-new songs. Loving it actually crazy to see exactly how this entire Do It Yourself age of songs is simply tackling its very own identification specifically below. My bro Hi.Lo has actually begun develop to his launching EP, which is an unbelievable item from a really skilled boy.

Who would certainly be your desire partner?

DamonAlbarn Just he have to of had among the maddest professions with a lot variety in his art as well as remaining sane at the same time. Definitely would certainly such as a “how to Damon” publication on my coffee table.

Musically or otherwise, what are you most anticipating this year?

I’m anticipating everything, launching some excellent songs, playing even more real-time programs as well as making video clips as well as art along with it.

If individuals could eliminate one point from your songs, what would certainly it be?

Just not to take on your own as well seriously, life’s alright you recognize simply obtained ta value it as it comes.