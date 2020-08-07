J Balvin & Tainy’s ‘Agua’ Is an Underwater Party For the Whole Family: English Lyric Translation

Who would certainly have ever before believed that an ageless kids’s tune merged with reggaeton would certainly make good sense? Tainy and also J Balvin made it function.
“Agua,” launched in July by Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon, and also NEON16, shoelaces the famous Sponge Bob introductory with a party-starting reggaeton, bass, and also groove tune, making it the best summer season tune for the whole family members. In the spirited verses, Balvin offers a proclaim to several of the famous personalities of the franchise business.
The partnership is the lead solitary off the honest Sponge Bob Movie: Sponge on the Run flick soundtrack, which was exec created by acclaimed manufacturer Tainy and also prominent sector leader Lex Borrero.
On the Billboard graphes, “Agua” gets in the top 10 for the very first time atNo 7 on the Hot Latin Songs graph datedAug 8. It likewise strikes the top 10 on Latin Airplay.
Check out the full verses equated to English listed below:
This is a celebration that’s undersea
Baby, obtain your umbrella
We’re dancing like fish in the sea
Like fish in the sea
Nighttime does not exist, neither does daytime
Keep the event going right here
Every time she passes, she winks at me
Sweet like a pineapple
This is a celebration that’s undersea
Baby, obtain your umbrella
We’re dancing like fish in the sea
Like fish in the sea
That’s just how it is, imaginable
Let’s most likely to the water due to the fact that it’s warm
She stated she saw me on TELEVISION
She acknowledged me, she had not been incorrect
And I understand you, Squidward
C’mon, grin, we’re enjoying
We’re with Gary
Having a celebration
We go to Bikini with all the women
I can be under the sea
And under the sea, you will certainly discover me
I see you have actually been wishing to dance for some time
Don’ t transform the topic
This is a celebration that’s undersea
Baby, obtain your umbrella
We’re dancing like fish in the sea
Like fish in the sea
Nighttime does not exist, neither does daytime
Keep the event going right here
Every time she passes, she winks at me
Sweet like a pineapple
Very solid without workout
But you can inform when I’m dance
It’s so warm that I stifle
I’m a celebrity yet I’m not Patrick, no
Shake off the sand, Sandy Cheeks
And smile due to the fact that you look stunning, wow, picture-perfect
Dance satisfied on the dancing flooring
Under the sunlight, so you obtain tanned, there’s a celebration
I can be under the sea
And under the sea, you will certainly discover me
I see you have actually been wishing to dance for some time
Don’ t transform the topic
Who resides in a pineapple under the sea?
Sponge Bob SquarePants, you understand what I imply?
Who resides in a pineapple under the sea?
Sponge Bob SquarePants, you understand what I imply?
(No hay event, event
No hay event
Baby, search for your umbrella
I like it, I like it as if it were water
as if it were water)
J Balvin, male
Tainy
Mosty, ma’