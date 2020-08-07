J Balvin & Tainy’s ‘Agua’ Is an Underwater Party For the Whole Family: English Lyric Translation

Who would certainly have ever before believed that an ageless kids’s tune merged with reggaeton would certainly make good sense? Tainy and also J Balvin made it function.

“Agua,” launched in July by Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon, and also NEON16, shoelaces the famous Sponge Bob introductory with a party-starting reggaeton, bass, and also groove tune, making it the best summer season tune for the whole family members. In the spirited verses, Balvin offers a proclaim to several of the famous personalities of the franchise business.

The partnership is the lead solitary off the honest Sponge Bob Movie: Sponge on the Run flick soundtrack, which was exec created by acclaimed manufacturer Tainy and also prominent sector leader Lex Borrero.

On the Billboard graphes, “Agua” gets in the top 10 for the very first time atNo 7 on the Hot Latin Songs graph datedAug 8. It likewise strikes the top 10 on Latin Airplay.

Check out the full verses equated to English listed below:

This is a celebration that’s undersea

Baby, obtain your umbrella

We’re dancing like fish in the sea

Like fish in the sea

Nighttime does not exist, neither does daytime

Keep the event going right here

Every time she passes, she winks at me

Sweet like a pineapple

This is a celebration that’s undersea

Baby, obtain your umbrella

We’re dancing like fish in the sea

Like fish in the sea

That’s just how it is, imaginable

Let’s most likely to the water due to the fact that it’s warm

She stated she saw me on TELEVISION

She acknowledged me, she had not been incorrect

And I understand you, Squidward

C’mon, grin, we’re enjoying

We’re with Gary

Having a celebration

We go to Bikini with all the women

I can be under the sea

And under the sea, you will certainly discover me

I see you have actually been wishing to dance for some time

Don’ t transform the topic

This is a celebration that’s undersea

Baby, obtain your umbrella

We’re dancing like fish in the sea

Like fish in the sea

Nighttime does not exist, neither does daytime

Keep the event going right here

Every time she passes, she winks at me

Sweet like a pineapple

Very solid without workout

But you can inform when I’m dance

It’s so warm that I stifle

I’m a celebrity yet I’m not Patrick, no

Shake off the sand, Sandy Cheeks

And smile due to the fact that you look stunning, wow, picture-perfect

Dance satisfied on the dancing flooring

Under the sunlight, so you obtain tanned, there’s a celebration

I can be under the sea

And under the sea, you will certainly discover me

I see you have actually been wishing to dance for some time

Don’ t transform the topic

Who resides in a pineapple under the sea?

Sponge Bob SquarePants, you understand what I imply?

Who resides in a pineapple under the sea?

Sponge Bob SquarePants, you understand what I imply?

(No hay event, event

No hay event

Baby, search for your umbrella

I like it, I like it as if it were water

as if it were water)

J Balvin, male

Tainy

Mosty, ma’