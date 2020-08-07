Jennifer Garner, Bradley Cooper Beach Sighting Sparked Debate On Twitter: ‘More Like Irina Shayk’

KEY POINTS Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner had been noticed on the seashore together with his daughter

Twitter customers debated if the girl within the pictures was Garner or his ex Irina Shayk

Garner and John Miller have already damaged up

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper’s seashore reunion in Malibu sparked a debate amongst Twitter customers as a result of some had been satisfied that the girl within the pictures was his ex Irina Shayk.

Garner and Cooper have been good mates for twenty years after starring in “Alias,” so seeing them collectively isn’t actually new. However, their seashore reunion together with his daughter, Lea De Seine, sparked numerous reactions, with some hoping for them to be relationship and others considering that the girl within the photos wasn’t really Garner.

“Not even remotely close to being Jennifer Garner!” @SLarux commented.

“IKR, she looks more his daughter’s mother Irina,” @iusetoknowthat agreed.

“Um, I don’t think that’s Jen Garner….” @pangalan commented.

“It’s her,” @cez_dy responded.

“It’s not. It’s his ex girlfriend and mother of his daughter,” @samanthaxrose1 replied.

“She kind of looks like her but she also looks too tanned to be Jennifer,” @chloerichx added.

“That’s irina! Why y’all trying to stir the pot ???” @Ashbash479 wrote.

“Open the pics. It’s not irina,” @jennnnnss14 answered.

“That’s not Jennifer Garner,” @queenbetchmemes commented with laughing emoji.

“It looks more like Irina Shayk,” @LulitaDiaz420 opined.

Meanwhile, some are hoping for Cooper and Garner to be relationship as a result of TMZ famous that the 2 are single. The outlet confirmed that Garner and John Miller already broke up. However, a few of their followers aren’t satisfied as a result of Garner and Cooper have shared a decent friendship and for them, a budding romance is unlikely.

In March 2019, Cooper visited Garner’s dwelling together with his daughter Lea and ex-girlfriend Shayk, People reported. Months earlier than their dinner reunion, Garner penned a candy tribute to Cooper for his birthday on Instagram.

“I taught him everything he knows. [laughing and heart emojis] Happy Birthday, Bradley. Go get em tomorrow. We are all so proud of you,” Garner wrote.

Garner wrote the message a day earlier than Cooper was up for a number of awards on the Golden Globes for his film with Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born.”

Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis by way of Getty Images