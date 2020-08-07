Marc Cain introduces a minimal version tee shirt for their very first electronic style program











Marc Cain has actually introduced a minimal version tee shirt for their very first electronic style program in the middle of the continuous coronavirus pandemic.



Amid the continuous coronavirus pandemic, developers worldwide have actually needed to adjust to the ‘brand-new typical’. Prevailing when faced with misfortune, Marc Cain – a favorite style brand name of Katie Holmes as well as Irina Shayk – has actually introduced a minimal version tee shirt for their very first electronic style program. Filmed on drones as well as live-streamed on YouTube, Wednesday’s reveal definitely brought with it an air of positivity, with the overarching motif being ‘The skies is the restriction’. Described by the brand name as bringing “the dream of lightness, optimism and beautiful things to life,” digital visitors were presented to the Spring/Summer 2021 collection from the convenience of their very own residences.

Marc Cain showcased its Spring/Summer 2021 collection online

Flooded with light, the Marc Cain head office at the Bodelshausen manufacturing website had actually been changed right into a building phase, with the designs apparently rising to the skies on staircases as well as in glass lifts. Designed specifically for the style movie, Marc Cain’s limited-edition t shirt is constructed from pure cotton, as well as brings the top quality seal which has actually been repainted as well as published inGermany Created to provide followers of the brand name an unique reward, the ‘skies is the restriction’ adage definitely brings a touching message, specifically throughout these difficult times.

The limited-edition tee shirt was created by Katja Foos

“The shirt stands for everything that we would like to have at this point: Lightness, optimism, and the beautiful things in life,” commented Katja Foos, Marc Cain Director Design, that specifically created the illustrations for the t shirt. “The sky motif with clouds points the view into the distance, and is a window into a new, hopeful future that we are all looking forward to.”

The brand-new collection was applauded by followers

Delivering a masterclass in colour-blocking, the collection showcased a variety of single raincoat, sports jackets, as well as coats, along with rippling flower t shirts as well as gowns. Receiving a flurry of favorable remarks from followers worldwide, one composed: “Wow, so cool to watch that Fashion Show without being in Berlin.” Meanwhile, an additional included: “Mega show and great outfits! Great location.”

