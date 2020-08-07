New Releases & Top 10 s on Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020

It’s the regular assemble time on Netflix UK and also customers will certainly be happy to discover it’s been a hectic week of brand-new enhancements. Below is the complete listing of every one of the brand-new and also returning arrivals, consisting of the leading checklists of a lot of prominent Movies and also TELEVISION collection from the previous 7 days. Here’s what’s brand-new on Netflix UK for August 7th, 2020.

First of all, below are the previous week’s leading highlights on Netflix UK:

The Twilight Saga (2008-2012)

Movies: 5

Genre: Drama, Romance, Supernatural

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene, Billy Burke

The worldwide teen-phenomenon, The Twilight Saga, has actually gone back to Netflix UK.

Bella Swan, a 17- year-old highschooler actions from warm Arizona to the dark woodlands of Forks,Washington Upon beginning life at her brand-new college Bella comes to be obsessed with among her fellow schoolmates, Edward Cullen, that exposes himself to be a 107- year-old Vampire.

American History X (1998)

Director: Tony Kaye

Genre: Drama|Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Edward Norton, Edward Furlong, Beverly D’Angelo, Jennifer Lien, Ethan Suplee

The 90 s was an exceptional years for Edward Norton, and also besides his function Fight Club, American History X might conveniently drop as the most effective function of Norton’s job. A traumatic story of redemption, and also maturing, American History X is just one of those movies you MUST watch prior to you pass away.

Former neo-nazi Derek Vinyard is launched from jail an altered guy. Determined to not see his young sibling, Danny, drop the exact same course as he did, Derek attempts to right the misdoings of his past.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia N

Seasons: 1|Episodes: 10

Genre: Adventure, Animation|Runtime: 24 Minutes

From the remarkable mind of Guillermo Del Toro, Wizards is the 3rd installation of DesireWork s exceptional Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Merlins’ pupil takes a trip back in time with the heroes of Arcadia to Camelot to settle the problem in between the people, giants and also various other enchanting globes.

Most Popular Movies & & TELEVISION Series on Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020

To our very own awe, one of the most prominent TELEVISION collection on Netflix UK in the previous 7 days has actually been Good Girls, and also not The Umbrella Academy!

Most Popular TELEVISION Series on Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020 1Good Girls

2The Umbrella Academy

3Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons

4Cursed

5Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

6The Fall

7Friday Night Dinner

8Sugar Rush

9Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Last Chance U — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 7, 2020

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

54 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer (2020) N

Action Point (2018)

American History X (1998)

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)

Bad Grandpa.5 (2014)

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) N

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Breaking the Bank (2014)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Bulletproof (1996)

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019)

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan (2019)

Deep Impact (1998)

Diamonds in the Sky (2018)

Duplicity (2009)

Duplicity (2009) Flipped (2010)

Gringo (2018)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Jackass 2.5 (2007)

Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie (2011)

Jackass: Number Two (2006)

Jesus Christ Superstar: 2000 (2000)

Land of the Dead (2005)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) N

Open Season (2006)

Out of Sight (1998)

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Rise of the Legend (2014)

Rumour Has It … (2005)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Sex and also the City 2 (2010)

Sin City (2019)

Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) N

Superfly (2018)

Tammy (2014)

The Call (2013)

The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)

The Guys (2002)

The Imitation Game (2014)

The Judge (2014)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again (2020) N

The Mask (1994)

The Night Clerk (2020)

The Nightingale (2018)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

The Saint (1997)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Twilight (2008)

Where’s the Money (2017)

Work It (2020) N

14 New TELEVISION Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020

Ever After High (Season 5) N

Friday Night Dinner (Season 5)

High Seas (Season 3) N

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)

Operation Ouch! (1 Season)

Petit Ours Brun (Season 1)

The Fall (3 Seasons)

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) N

The Next Step (Season 6)

The Rain (Season 3) N

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N

Toradora! (Season 1)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) N

Word Party Songs (Season 1) N

7 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020

Don’ t Tell the Bride (Season 1)

SEVERE CAKEMAKERS (Season 3)

EXTREME DELICIOUS CHOCOLATE MAKERS (Season 1)

Meet the Parents (2 Seasons)

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 2) N

Selling Sunset (Season 3) N

Sing On! Germany (Season 1) N

8 New Documentaries and also Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020) N

Mystery Lab (Season 1) N

Nasha Natasha (2020)

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)

Connected (Season 1) N

Immigration Nation (Limited Series) N

Tiny Creatures (Season 1) N

World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020

Sam Jay: 3 In the Morning (2020) N

What have you been enjoying on Netflix UK today? Let us recognize in the remarks listed below!