Quincy Brown Drops New Track, Teases J Balvin Collab And Reveals What Quarantining With P Diddy Is Really Like

Aye Yo, Qrew, pay attention to this: Quincy Brown is formulating some brand-new Latin flavours in his 2nd track launch of the year.

“I wanted to get something that would immediately connect with me and my fans, and ‘Aye Yo’ was something that just rolled off the tongue,” Quincy specifically informed ETCanada “It can be said in so many different ways and tones, but we were just playing with the melody and the phrase aye yo was almost singing itself to us, so that was the start of completing the full record. I think the track really came together when I was trying to look at ways people fall in love and realized it’s all about being in the moment.”

“That Latin, R&B vibe is a new lane that I’m going to continue to experiment in. I am for sure going to enter the collaboration side of things soon, but I want my fans to grasp onto my consistency before I start having the fun. The fun is coming, collaborations are already set and done. Just know I’ve been working this quarantine. But if I had to pick a dream collaboration, I mean, J Balvin is my all time one. He’s the homie, but the dude’s too smooth. I’m smooth, but he’s smooth twice over. We’re going to work together just because we’re homies so I’m not going to even force that,” Quincy proceeded as he applauded the 4X Latin Grammy Award victor’s “versatile chillness.”

The spirited matching video to(********************************************* )which went down Friday, showcases the 29- year-old musician dance around different areas with a love passion in a pink match byIcebergAnd while the track co-written by“Empire State of Mind’s”AngelaHunte was fairly simple to carry out in quarantine, the manufacturing behind the video had plenty of even more challenges.

“Once I started saying I want to shoot the music video, my managers were like, ‘We want to shoot now too, but it’s tougher right now because we are restricted by quarantine,’ but thankfully my director Nic Stanich, who has worked with Chris Brown and Lil Dicky, went into his brain and made it happen,”Quincy stated including that the whole shoot was carried out in an eco-friendly evaluated area with an extremely little team all complying with secure as well as appropriate procedures.

“I had to really trust him because I’ve never done anything that’s 100 percent green screen before, including all of the productions in my acting career, so I was like a rookie on this set,”Quincy proceeded.“It looks fun but I kept asking, ‘What do I do’ because you aren’t aware of anything on the green screen. It was so much fun so I’ll release a behind the scenes video to my vlog soon.”

But making brand-new songs isn’t the only point onQuincy’s quarantine order of business.The musician is additionally strengthening his effective area within the apparel industry, finding out just how to play guitar as well as investing top quality time with family members, time thatQuincy confesses he really did not have in the past.

“The family has celebrated all of our birthdays besides Justin and the twins in quarantine,”Quincy stated.“The birthdays have been very intimate, just family, having slumber parties and glamping in the backyard. I think I’ve spent more time with my sisters in quarantine than I have in years because I’m always moving and grooving, and they have school.”

“Glamping with them was full of fun, games and pranks. Of course we had s’mores, movies and music, but it was all in a tent and we each had a corner. I’ve never done anything like that before, and even though we were in the backyard, it gave me a new respect for camping outside,”Quincy proceeded.“Everyone except me and my sisters went inside. I woke up in the morning hot as hell and was like, ‘Where’s everybody at?’ Diddy was the first one to sign out to go back in the house.”

Earlier today,(********************************************************************************************************************************************** )made background asCoach’s initial male star spokesmodel for their watch projects, a relocation that he takes into consideration a job emphasize.

“This is a proud moment,”Quincy stated.“I kept it on the low and didn’t even tell Diddy until the day before I announced it and he was like, ‘Wait, what!!’”

That stated,Quincy thinks his action daddy“set the tone” for his preference of style, as well as he simply“brought it to the next level.”

“I think Diddy and I go head to head with style, but we both still embody our own,”Quincy stated.“I think that’s one thing I learned from him and why he’s so on me about my style. He’ll be like, ‘You’re really doing something with your style here. I don’t know what it is, but I like it.’ I think it’s just like being daring with how you choose to express yourself, but he’s definitely been on it and he asked me to be his stylist and I told him I was a little busy. I guess I’ll make arrangements.”

WatchQuincy in the quarantined“Aye Yo” video over.