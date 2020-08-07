Roc Nation companions with Brooklyn’s LIU to launch new college

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation leisure firm is partnering with Brooklyn’s Long Island University to launch the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will supply undergraduate levels in music, music expertise, entrepreneurship and manufacturing, and sports activities administration. The college will start accepting purposes this fall for the autumn 2021 semester and Roc Nation Hope Scholarship recipients will probably be chosen from a bunch of academically aggressive, need-based first-time freshmen from New York.

The new college will start enrolling college students for the autumn 2021 semester, and 25 p.c of the incoming freshmen class will obtain Roc Nation Hope Scholarships. Hope Scholars will graduate with none debt.

In addition to studying from professors, college students will even interact with visitor artists and lecturers and can achieve hands-on expertise via internships.

The college will even supply sources to highschool college students and people youthful. Starting in spring 2021, the varsity will launch summer time residential camps for top schoolers and Saturday packages for college kids ages 10-18 that concentrate on music and sports activities administration. Those packages will start in spring 2021 and scholarships will probably be accessible for need-based college students.

LIU President Dr. Kimberly Cline mentioned in a press release, “Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success. We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation.”

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez referred to as the brand new partnership with LIU – “a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City, and beyond.”

“We’re excited that The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge, and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent,” Perez continued in her assertion Tuesday.

Jay-Z, a 22-time Grammy winner and leisure mogul, was born and raised in Brooklyn. He launched Roc Nation in 2008 and the corporate has labored with a few of the prime gamers in music, together with Rihanna, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, J. Cole, Shakira, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert and extra.

Roc Nation Sports was based in 2013 and has labored with many athletes in addition to the NBA, MLB, and NFL, even co-producing this 12 months’s Emmy-nominated halftime present with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.