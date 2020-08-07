Source Says Rob Kardashian Isn’t Dating Aileen Gisselle

Rob Kardashian from Keeping Up With the Kardashians is not dating Aileen Gisselle, based upon brand-new details from a resource. Rumors were swirling that Rob was seeing Aileen, however the expert has actually exposed those insurance claims.

While Rob has a gorgeous child, Dream, whose mommy is Blac Chyna, he has actually had greater than a little problem in the love division. After his love with Blac Chyna crumbled, he snapped, and also his activities throughout that duration, consisting of uploading unacceptable material on social media sites, have actually haunted him. He’s maintained a reduced account for a very long time, however his popular member of the family have actually shared that he will certainly be going back to KUWTK Most followers keep in mind Rob in the earlier Keeping Up With the Kardashians days, when he was meddling male modeling and also dating “Cheetah Girl”, AdrienneBaillon Rob has actually a transformed a whole lot ever since. Many KUWTK followers were most likely pleased when reports that he was seeing Aileen Gisselle appeared, however those reports might be off base. Aileen Gisselle is an Instagram version that did have supper with Rob and also published regarding it by means of her Instagram Stories, however that does not indicate both are in fact a product.

Continue scrolling to maintain analysis

Click the switch listed below to begin this post in fast sight. Related Post: Sophie Turner showed off her tummy pregnant during a walk with Joe Jonas

Related: KUWTK: Rob Kardashian Spotted On a Date With Insta Star Aileen Gisselle

Rob has actually dated some astonishments, consisting of Rita Ora and also Rihanna, and also Aileen Gisselle is additionally attractive. Her Instagram account, @lordgisselle, has 260 k fans since this writing, so she absolutely has numerous followers. One of them is Rob, however according to People, a resource that is ‘well-informed’ exposed that the video clip Aileen published to IG Stories was from a complete year earlier. So much, Rob has actually maintained silent regarding Aileen’s video clip … and also the dating reports as a whole. He is among her Insta fans, however.

If the resource is leveling, it wonders that Gisselle would certainly upload such an old video clip to her IGStories Perhaps the Insta version was seeking a little attention. Since Rob is following her on Instagram, he does not appear to mind. Time will certainly inform if the resource is wrong and also there actually is some love developing in between Kris Jenner’s boy and alsoAileen In the meanwhile, Rob’s preparing for his go back to KUWTK He’ll exist with Kim, Khloe and also the entire Kar-Jenner number, speaking to cams and also offering followers new understandings right into his life.

With or without Aileen, Rob is appearing of his covering. Fans will certainly delight in seeing this dedicated father-of-one on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Next: KUWTK: New Kylie Skin Care Collection Drops

Source: Aileen Gisselle People