Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Security TeamVs Gun Girl’s Security Team: Who You Got?

Getty Image

My exec defense group is one of the most badass one around! Good good luck, libs.https:// t.co/ LaBE73 rHdF pic.twitter.com/qdOk8ePGRN — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) July 14, 2020

VERSUS

6ix9ine discovered strolling in New York with safety and security. pic.twitter.com/irxEx34zvA — Saycheese TELEVISION (@Saycheese DGTL) August 2, 2020

Tekashi 6ix9ine was found out buying at a shopping mall with his safety and security in NY today pic.twitter.com/f9ruZerVqx — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) August 4, 2020

Let’s make this enjoyable. We’re not discussing whose group is much better or more secure or cooler. We’re discussing if these 2 teams encountered each various other on the road as well as somehow, points intensified, that prevails? Whose fee (bodyguard represent the individual they’re safeguarding) leaves unharmed?

Let’s simplify.

In Tekashi’s edge:

6ix9ine discovered strolling in New York with safety and security. pic.twitter.com/irxEx34zvA — Saycheese TELEVISION (@Saycheese DGTL) August 2, 2020

TMZ– 6ix9ine informs us he intends to maintain wandering the roads of the Big Apple– yet includes he’ll be rolling “like Trump” because he’ll have a lots of armed guards around. Specifically, he states he intends to work with 22 of them, all previous police policemans.

In Gun Girl’s edge:

4 versus 22? Pretty considerable mathematical benefit. Except the pictures of Tekashi’s group absolutely do not show up to reveal 22 bodyguards. Maybe he’s overemphasizing. I assumed he was a straight shooter. Even so, they’re previous police officers. And everybody recognizes that previous police officers are no more constricted by the policies of task. Now, they’re civilians eagerly anticipating the liberties of life after the badge. And that’s a large bargain.

Kaitlin, on the other hand, has actually sourced her information from the well-founded attire “Rat Pack Worldwide Security.” We do not understand much regarding them other than their excellent instagram web page. Looks like they take pleasure in boxing, capturing, as well as employing minor workers:

Where does Gun Girl take these men? College universities. The roads of Washington D.C. Frat events with stain-resistant linoleum floorings– the type you may locate at young puppy childcare– in instance somebody poops his/ her trousers. These areas aren’t precisely gun-friendly. This might describe why that emphasize reel she assembled reveals them lugging shoulder fannypack as opposed to weapons? Not really challenging, men.

You remove the weapons from weapon lady’s group, I offer the nod to Tekashi’s team. Even if 22 in fact implies 10, I’ll take 10 previous police officers versus Kaitlin’s ratpack anyday. They’re much as well concentrated on marketing merch to be taken seriously.