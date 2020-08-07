The OC 17 th Bday And 16 Other Pop Culture Anniversaries

How has it been 17 years since The O.C. came into our lives?!
1.
First, 17 years ago, seminal millennial masterpiece The O.C. debuted on Aug. 5.
2.
All hail the internet! Twenty-nine years ago, on Aug. 6, the World Wide Web was born when Tim Berners-Lee published the first web page.
3.
Without the World Wide Web, we wouldn’t have been able to enjoy the heavily memed “30-50 feral hogs” tweet — which was posted one year ago, on Aug. 4.
5.
Six years earlier, onAug 4, Nicki Minaj dropped her solitary “Anaconda”– revealing the globe that she did certainly have buns, hun.
6.
Three years earlier, onAug 3, Camila Cabello launched “Havana”– releasing her solo profession, oooh na na.
7.
Thirty- 5 years earlier, onAug 5, Kate Bush launched her renowned unfortunate bop “Running Up That Hill.”
8.
Eleven years earlier, we were boogying to the Black Eyed Peas, Drake, as well as Kerri Hilson as they covered the Billboard Hot 100.
10
Five years earlier, onAug 5, Jennifer Anniston as well as Justin Theroux obtained wed. Unfortunately, both would certainly wind up splitting after 2 as well as a fifty percent years of marital relationship.
11
Two years earlier, onAug 6, Vogue launched its September cover with none aside from Beyonc é. She was supposedly provided an extraordinary quantity of input.
12
Ten years earlier, onAug 1, David Hasselhoff was baked on Comedy Central– bring about this horrible media event.
13
Seven years earlier, onAug 3, Kylie Jenner was grinning at a “Kendall and Kylie” Fall Collection Preview at a PacSun in New York.
14
Nine years earlier, onAug 7, Demi Lovato as well as Selena Gomez were having a hoot at the Teen Choice Awards red carpeting.
15
Seventeen years earlier, onAug 4, Jamie Lee Curtis, Richard Wolf (also known as the Chair of Motion Pictures at Disney), as well as Lindsay Lohan were all cooling at the after event for the Freaky Friday best.
16
Twelve years earlier, onAug 5, treat Paul Rudd went to a testing of Pineapple Express the day prior to it was launched.
17
Finally, 2 years earlier onAug 7, Crazy Rich Asians had its stunning Hollywood best.
