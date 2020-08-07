This Weekend: A Sangria Slushie Summer – OZY

The Weekender is an unique cooperation in between OZY Tribe participants far and wide to give scrumptious suggestions for your useful weekend break time, as we face unstable times in America.

What to Listen To

The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition). When Beyonc é launches songs, it’s an occasion– also when it’s a soundtrack to a live-action adjustment of a computer animated movie. We saw that with her workshop cd enhancement to last summer season’s The Lion King, and also currently she’s back once more repackaging it as a luxurious. This go-round she includes 3 brand-new tunes including her Juneteenth anthem “Black Parade” and also a Melo- X-assisted remix of “Find Your Way.”

Now I Rise (Deluxe Version). Dre Island’s launching job is an effective reggae, spiritual and also uplifting cd that will certainly take you on a trip to Jamaica without needing to leave your chair. The document was launched in May, however at the end of July he went down a luxurious variation, which has 4 brand-new tunes and also a Wyclef Jean function– so, yeah, obtain that.

La NuevaOla Music is cross-cultural. Whether you talk the language or otherwise, if it’s excellent, you can connect. And such holds true with Everardo’s La Nueva Ola Although mostly in español, the six-song EP is not the Latin catch that’s controling the airwaves– this is local Mexican songs including horns and also guitars.

This Week’s OZY Playlist. It’s no more Wednesday, however you must still have a look at our OZY bulge day playlist. Curated by us to aid you survive the attempting times in the center of the week, it’s likewise the excellent soundtrack for running tasks or lazing your house. Some of this week’s options: Tobe Nwigwe’s brand-new solitary, “Try Jesus,” and also some timeless Frank Sinatra.

How to Stay Cool

WaterMind emergency room. It’s warm, warm, warm. And while absolutely nothing most likely appears much better than diving head initially right into an infinity swimming pool, you likewise need to deal with maintaining your withins moisturized. The WaterMind emergency room application tracks just how much water you require based upon your body weight, and also establishes suggestions all the time to aid you remain on speed, which is particularly essential in the summer season when you need to change all the dampness you sweat out.

Homemade Slushies. Or simply remain in and also make on your own icy sangria slushies all the time. It’s sort of like a cross in between sangria, a slushy and also a daiquiri, with rum, red wine, three-way sec and also icy fruit. Fair caution: Once you grasp the dish, you could desire one each day.

What to Watch

WNBA Games. The WNBA’s bubble period is underway, with some very affordable video games showing up this weekend break. On Saturday mid-day, 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart and also four-time Olympic gold champion Sue Bird will certainly lead the Seattle Storm versus Diana Taurasi and also Brittney Griner’s Phoenix Mercury in a clash of the titans. And the Minnesota Lynx– a four-time championship-winning team– take on versus Candace Parker and also the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday evening.

Moesha When it was initially revealed that this timeless ’90 s treasure was concerning Netflix this month, it damaged the net and also collection “Moesha” trending. Starring Brandy, the program is a nostalgia-filled trip of Black movie theater quality and also deserves bingeing– also if you have currently.

The Peanut ButterFalcon Based on a Mark Twain myth, The Peanut Butter Falcon has to do with a guy that flees from his treatment house to seek his imagine coming to be a professional wrestler. Yeah, however it functions. The 2019 sleeper (starring Dakota Johnson and also Shia La Beouf) gets on Amazon Prime this weekend break.

Cool Tech to Try

Self- poweringLamp Just since we’re bought to remain at house does not indicate you can not go outdoors– particularly if you copulate to the outdoors. Camping is greater than optimal throughout these times, and also if you have actually ever before been camping you recognize that flashlights are vital. With Now Light’s brand-new hand-cranked immediate battery charger, all you need to do is pull the cable a couple of times and also boom– allow there be light.

Quiet YourMind It’s a Fitbit … for your spirit? With every person entering reflection as most of us gradually go outrageous and also the globe finishes, this Muse headband checks your mind task while you practice meditation and also generates tailored soundscapes to maintain you focused.