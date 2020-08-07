What’s on TELEVISION This Week: Margot Robbie in ‘Birds of Prey’

SUNDAY

“Summer Under the Stars” proceeds with a daylong salute to Goldie Hawn that consists of the starlet reverse Chevy Chase in the 1978 funny thriller “Foul Play.” 5 p.m. TCM

Just when you assumed it was risk-free to return in the water, Discovery’s yearly “Shark Week” obtains underway with the unique “Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off.” 8 p.m. Discovery Channel

The two-night unique “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” includes meetings with a few of the females taken advantage of by the late sponsor and also founded guilty sex transgressor. 8 p.m. Lifetime; additionally Mon., 8 and also 9 p.m.

Case open: The “Inspector Morse” innovator “Endeavour” returns for one more period on “Masterpiece.” Shaun Evans celebrities. 9 p.m. KOCE

Case shut: The 1930 s-set reboot of the secret dramatization “Perry Mason” ends its very first period. “The Americans’” Matthew Rhys celebrities. 9 p.m. HBO

Earthquakes, tidal waves, volcanoes, oh, my! It’s completion of the globe as we understand it in the brand-new severe nature collection “Apocalypse Earth.” 9 p.m. History Channel

Murder will certainly out as “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” finishes its period with back-to-back episodes. With Daniel Br ühl, Luke Evans and also DakotaFanning 9 and also 9: 58 p.m. TNT

The brand-new unique “Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment” includes a few of Bravo’s truth TELEVISION celebrities in a roundtable conversation regulated by E!’s NinaParker 10 p.m. Bravo

A-hunting they will certainly go: Two British investigatives track a set of excitement awesomes in the imported step-by-step dramatization “We Hunt Together.” 10 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

Crossover sharp! The celebrities of 4 family-friendly Netflix comedies construct for the brand-new unique “Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event.” Anytime, Netflix

Airing on “POV,” the brand-new docudrama “About Love” rises close and also individual with one multigenerational middle-class family members in Mumbai,India 10 p.m. KOCE

Fun truths regarding well-known faces like Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, et al., are disclosed in the brand-new collection “10 Things You Don’t Know.” 10 and also 10: 30 p.m. E!

TUESDAY

A 50- something previous “SNL” celebrity riffs on residential issues in the brand-new standup unique “Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids.” Anytime, Netflix

Tut, tut: The historical collection “Lost Treasures of Egypt” returns with brand-new episodes. 8 and also 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

The brand-new “Shark Week” unique “Will Smith: Off the Deep End” captures the rap artist transformed star obtaining jiggy with the sea’s most fearful killer. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

You really did not hear this from us, yet the spruced up collection “America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition” digs also deeper right into conspiracy theory concepts, secret cultures and also various other classified issues. 9 p.m. History Channel

Turn, turn, turn: After 5 periods, the Memphis- established megachurch dramatization “Greenleaf” finishes its run. With Merle Dandridge, Keith David and also LynnWhitfield 9 p.m. OWN

The coronavirus pandemic hits residence for one brand-new mama and also her immigrant family members in the episode “Love, Life & the Virus” on a brand-new “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE

This community ain’t large sufficient for both of them: The brand-new franchise business access “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” adheres to the Rams and also the Chargers as they get ready for the NFL period ahead. 10 p.m. HBO

Get a satellite’s- eye sight of the Great Wall of China in the launching installation of “Ancient China From Above.” 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

With 14 youngsters of their very own, they’re offering the Duggars a run for their cash in the brand-new truth collection “Doubling Down With the Derricos.” 10 p.m. Tender Loving Care

WEDNESDAY

Quackery, you state? The multi-trillion-dollar health market comes under analysis in the brand-new docuseries “(Un)well.” Anytime, Netflix

The last 4 acts leave everything on the phase in hopes of taking residence the $1-million grand reward in the period ending of “World of Dance.” With courts Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and also Ne-Yo 9 p.m. NBC

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” we rarely recognized ye. After 7 periods, this sci-fi activity dramatization embeded in the MCU finishes its run. With Clark Gregg, Chloe Bennet and also Ming-NaWen 9 p.m. ABC

The brand-new docudrama “Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn” reviews the surprising murder of an African American teenager by a crowd of young white guys because New York City district in1989 9 p.m. HBO

The brand-new unique “Impact of Hate: Charlottesville” remembers the dangerous repercussions that emerged when a variety of reactionary companies assembled in Charlottesville, Va., for a 2017 rally. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

“X gon’ give it to ya” as the brand-new docuseries “Ruff Ryders Chronicles” bears in mind the DMX-led hip-hop cumulative. 10 p.m. WAGER

The brand-new collection “Paranormal Nightshift” offers allegedly real stories of creepy experiences that occurred in the wee tiny hrs. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

THURSDAY

The brand-new unique “Coronavirus & the Classroom” takes into consideration the difficulties of beginning a brand-new academic year in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. 8 p.m. NBC

Whodunit? The identification of the camp awesome is disclosed on the first-season ending of the horror-themed truth competitors “Killer Camp.” 8 p.m. The CW

FRIDAY

The brand-new docudrama “Boys State” adheres to the activity at a yearly all-male bootcamp-style occasion for aiming teen politicians in Austin,Texas Anytime, Apple TELEVISION+

Napping is not a choice when a teenager player groups with a triad of super-powered young children in the family-friendly computer-animated story “Fearless.” Anytime, Netflix

Have stick, will certainly take a trip: “Pitch Perfect’s” Adam DeVin e heads back to “Magic Camp” in this brand-new family-friendly story. Jeffrey Tambor and also “Community’s” Gillian Jacobs additionally celebrity. Anytime, Disney+

He’s smarter than the typical gorilla in the brand-new family-friendly story “The One and Only Ivan.” With Bryan Cranston and also the voices of Sam Rockwell, Helen Mirren, Danny DeVito and also AngelinaJolie Anytime, Disney+

Jamie Foxx and also Joseph Gordon-Levitt desire you to “just say no” to an unsafe road medicine with super-powered adverse effects in the brand-new activity thriller “Project Power.” Anytime, Netflix

“SNL’s” Jason Sudeikis obtains a job training an English football group– and also by football, we imply football– in the brand-new funny collection “Ted Lasso.” Anytime, Apple TELEVISION+

See them improvisate, adjust and also get rid of in the brand-new docuseries “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji” organized by “Man vs. Wild’s” BearGrylls Anytime Amazon Prime

Vin Diesel plays a Marine that returns from the dead faster and also furiouser in the 2020 sci-fi activity story “Bloodshot.” Guy Pearce additionally celebrities. 8 p.m. Starz

SATURDAY

Margot Robbie accepts her internal anti-heroine in the 2020 “Suicide Squad” spin-off “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).” With Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollett, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and also Ewan McGregor. 8 p.m. HBO

Forget the canine, it’s “Beware of Mom” in this brand-new country thriller. With Crystal Allen and also Ren éAshton 8 p.m. Lifetime

It’s girls’ evening! Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and also Eliza Scanlen are “Little Women” in writer-director Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adjustment of the precious Louisa May Alcott book. Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and also Timoth ée Chalamet additionally celebrity. 8 p.m. Starz

They’re each various other’s plus-one and also there’s a “Wedding Every Weekend” in this brand-new enchanting TELEVISION motion picture. With Kimberley Sustad and also PaulCampbell 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel