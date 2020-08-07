When, Where To Enjoy J Balvin, Karol G, Bad Bunny, Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, More

Univision’s extremely awaited Premios Juventud (PJ/Youth Awards) is again and set to have a good time a brand new period for this yr’s present.

Always celebrating Latin music and tradition, Premios Juventud is understood for that includes not solely memorable performances with the most popular stars and rising expertise but additionally is dedicated to uniting us all via the ability of music. Every yr through the awards ceremony, people making a distinction are awarded because the Agents of Change, a class that acknowledges group work throughout the nation.

In 2020, the Agents of Change will acknowledge on a regular basis heroes of the pandemic and other people main social change. For the primary time, Ana Patricia Gámez, Francisca Lachapel, and Borja Voces will host the three-hour stay occasion starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 13, preceded by “PJ Takeover,” a one-hour pre-show hosted by Jomari Goyso and Clarissa Molina and the multi-talented artist Amara La Negra, starting at 7 p.m. ET.



As knowledgeable by Univision, the 17th version of Premios Juventud contains 140 nominees in 28 completely different classes with J Balvin main the pack with 12 nominations, adopted by Karol G (9), Bad Bunny (8), Anuel AA (7), Daddy Yankee and Manuel Turizo(5), Banda MS, Maluma, and Sebastián Yatra (4). For the whole listing of nominees, followers can go to the awards web site.



The present additionally has new and modified classes that replicate present international points, tendencies in music, style, video, and social media. The new music classes are The New Generation Female and The New Generation Male to acknowledge new artists who make us dance; Spicy Regional Songs to have a good time the ‘spicy’ lyrics; The Perfect Mix for the most effective collaboration music; The Quarantine to acknowledge a music created throughout quarantine; OMG Collaboration for an sudden collaboration of artists; and And Featuring for an artist that everybody needs to sing with.

The adjustments within the Digital/Social/Influencer classes embody: Together They Fire Up My Feed, which this yr will acknowledge pals and never solely {couples} that seem on one another’s’ feed; #PetGoals, artists that submit with their pets; #StayAtHomeConcert to acknowledge the most effective at-home live performance; Breaking The Internet, artists who submit photos to interrupt the web; and Influencer with a Cause, now with a brand new identify, for an influencer who makes use of their social media platforms for a trigger. In the Music Video class: Video with a Purpose, to acknowledge a video with the most effective social message. Under the Fashion class: Nailed It, to award the most effective and most couture manicure.



