Where’s Saweetie? Kylie Jenner’s WAP Cameo Slammed by Some

Some followers were surprised to see Kylie Jenner in Cardi B and also Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video clip and also would like to know why musicians like Saweetie, Lil’ Kim, and even Golden Girls alum Betty White weren’t consisted of. Jenner’s cameo was a shock to followers, with her name ending up being a top-trending Twitter topic on Friday.

With almost 40,000 points out, lots of netizens appeared most worried that Saweetie had not been consisted of in the video clip. The “Icy Girl” rap artist really did not instantly reply to followers wrath on social networks.

me tryna identify why they could not have actually utilized Saweetie, Jordyn, Flo Milli, Young Thug, or Hip Hop Harry rather than theJenner pic.twitter.com/AeXUhlsQpY — plant whisperer (@atkelli_) August 7, 2020

Y’ all bear in mind when “Touch It” did a huge remix with a million niggas? I REQUIRED A WAP SUPER REMIX As Well As VIDEO CLIP PROMPTLY. I desire the brand-new ladies. I desire the old ladies. I desire THIRD WARD TRILL. Give me Saweetie, Eve, The City Girls, Lil Kim, Mulatto, call QUEEN LATIFAH! pic.twitter.com/TjgyMgQl2p — Slum Beautiful (@The JazzyBelle) August 7, 2020

I would certainly have lovedddd to see Saweetie’s cup presently was she active capturing Tap In? Was she in Atlanta? Was she at the Chanel shop? Like where was my sis?!!! pic.twitter.com/jrRafQblXE — Princess Jasmin (@JayRobynn) August 7, 2020

The tune went down Friday, as well as additionally includes looks by Normani, Rosalia, Mulatto,Sukihana Jenner does not rap in the video clip, however was consisted of to reveal empowerment amongst ladies in the show business, TMZ created.

The Video Was Reportedly Filmed The Week Before Megan Was Shot

There’s an additional factor some individuals could be shocked to see Jenner in the video clip– and also it has absolutely nothing to do with her absence of music skill. “WAP” was recorded the week prior to Megan was fired, TMZ created. The evening of the capturing, billionaire cosmetics magnate was apparently associating Megan.

Rumors swirled that Tory Lanez shot Megan in both feet after they entered a battle regarding Jenner– either Lanez was providing excessive interest to Jenner or otherwise sufficient to the “Savage” rap artist, according to YouTuber Adam22 Either method, it’s just supposition and also Lanez is ruled out a suspect in the capturing.

“Meg– maybe at this point in her career, has a little bit of an ego, she’s feeling herself and she feels she doesn’t have to deal with any disrespect,” he stated by means of Hot97 “Meg was violating his a**. They got into a fight that was, like, bad. I heard that she was really shitting on him. It was bad.”

