6ix9ine’s “Locked Up” Sequel Will Be on His New Album, Says Akon

6ix9ine’s follow up to Akon’s “Locked Up” had not been simply an Instagram minute. A complete variation of the track is really going down quickly.

During a current discussion with Akon, the Konvict Muzik owner informed XXL that the document will certainly show up on Tekashi’s honest initiative. “That’s not taking place my cd, however it’s taking place his [6ix9ine’s] cd,” he states. “It was more for him to tell his story, and I thought it was super important, because most people never really been locked up, so it was funny to read some of them comments. If they ever been in the facility or ever been locked up somehow, they would know that the jails are filled and more populated with snitches than it is with regular people and than people who committed normal crime.”

A representative from 6ix9ine’s group likewise verified to XXL that the track will certainly undoubtedly show up on his following cd.

Back in June, the Brooklyn rap artist utilized an Instagram video clip to tease a follow-up to Akon’s 2004 outbreak hit document. “Thinking ’bout the things that I did/Got me thinking, like, why the fuck I did that?/Got me wishing that I could take it all back,” 6ix9ine sings in a video clip with Akon next to him. “Fighting with these demons/Barely even eating/Barely even sleeping/This shit got me tweakin’/Fighting with my lawyers for a better offer/Just want to see my daughter.” Tekashi captioned the IG article, “LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY @akon ❤️.”

In the past, Akon has actually safeguarded 6ix9ine after the rap artist rejected as well as identified a snitch after affirming versus Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods participants in court last autumn. Akon seems like the “Punani” musician hasn’t obtained a genuine possibility to inform his tale, which becomes part of the factor he coordinated with the rap artist for a “Locked Up” follow up.

“I felt like he was also being unfairly judged before getting all the information,” Akon describes. “In the song, I wanted the song to be more about his personal feelings about actually being locked up while you were in the cell, while you were in jail behind that cell. It wasn’t more so what you did to get there, but what was you feeling when you were in there? Let the world feel that part of it.”

Akon likewise states that he’s presumed a coach function with 6ix9ine as well as wishes to shield him nevertheless he can. “We talk all the time,” he informs. “We reach out. It was beyond the record and it was also helping him setup his system, so he can get back into the game the right way. Help clean up his image a little bit more, which we’re probably gonna start working on next few months. He’s got a lot of bad relationships out there that I wanna fix ’cause I really feel like he has a lot of potential to become one of the biggest superstars in the world. But, he gotta clean up his shit to get there. And, you can’t mix the business with your real life. You gotta separate the two.”

As for his very own songs, Akon lately went down a mixtape entitled Ain’t No Peace, which he states is similar to his launching cd, Trouble “The entire mixtape, top to base, is back to the Trouble cd,” Akon states. “If I comply with up my Trouble cd, this set would certainly have been it. But it’s even more based upon the social, financial conversation that’s taking place around us today.”

He includes that the cd is an equilibrium of what’s taking place today while linking messages for the young people on the dos as well as do n’ts in life. “The album it touches on the topics of that’s going on today, and then it takes me back to the street days of when I was there,” he proceeds. “And my records are street records that kinda have a message to kinda give a voice to the kids that’s tryna go down the same path. The good, the bad and the ugly in it. But not telling them what they should and shouldn’t do, not preaching to ’em, but just letting them know my experiences was and how it came out and how it ended up.”

Akon’s brand-new mixtape went down on July 31 as well as is offered on electronic streaming systems.