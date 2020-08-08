Allie Colleen on Taylor Swift’s ‘Teardrops On My Guitar’

Country singer-songwriter Allie Colleen, the youngest child of Garth Brooks, was elevated by a nation super star, yet she states the soundtrack of her youth house might shock you.

Colleen, that just recently launched her brand-new tracks “Best Friend” and also “The Road You Take” adhering to a fight with COVID-19, states it was individual vocalist James Taylor, a fave of her papa’s, that assisted open her eyes to the opportunities of songwriting.

“There was not a lot of country music in my house growing up. I feel like everyone expects the opposite…But dad didn’t listen to country music,” Colleen states. “He only listened to like Seal and Queen and KISS and Journey. If it was country, it was Randy Travis or James Taylor. And I remember hearing James Taylor songs and thinking, ‘This isn’t a song. This is just a story.'”

But it was a musician more detailed to her very own age that Colleen most valued for her narration: Taylor Swift Swift’s self-titled launching cd, including her outbreak hit “Tim McGraw” and also “Teardrops on My Guitar,” was a discovery to Colleen.

“There’s no songwriter that’s ever grabbed me like Taylor Swift did. I was in that age — in that generation of kids that was just finally noticing boys at the time that she was writing songs about them. And I just felt like every single one of those was about me. Like when ‘Teardrops On My Guitar’ came out, I was in love with this kid named Andrew and I was like, ‘This is my life!’ Colleen says, laughing. “So to have her take all these points that she directly lived and also placed them out and also be endure sufficient for every person to state, ‘Hey, there’s a various person’s name in each of your tracks’– Who cares? To do that and also to be endure sufficient to do it as a lady and also a girl– as a youngster, I simply holds on to her. I believed she was impressive. I still assume she is.”

Colleen states Swift’s songwriting made her feeling linked to the lyric-driven tale tracks she matured hearing.

“Taylor’s songwriting really grabs me because it was the first time that I was hearing new, fresh music that sounded like what all my friends were listening to, but it still told stories like Randy Travis did and like James Taylor did,” Colleen states. “She was a huge light to my songwriting.”

Colleen states she comprehends the worth of sharing life experiences in tune.

“My dad always told me that you never tell somebody whether a song is true,” Colleen states. “But I have found that there is nothing more powerful than saying that my songs are true — saying that someone has lived this and this is what it’s about…I always tell them that they’re true stories, but I won’t always tell them if I lived them or if my best friend lived them.”

The “Work in Progress” vocalist states her prone, true-to-life tracks have actually assisted her get in touch with followers.

“It’s just opened up conversations for a lot of women to have with me and a lot of people to have with me that they wouldn’t have had if they didn’t have that trust,” Colleen states. “I think songwriting — as long as it comes from a place of love and a place of vulnerability and a place of honestness — I think that it always has room to be more than it is.”